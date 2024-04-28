Review: A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD at Children's Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cookies, kites, snail mail, and gossipy birds have arrived on the Children’s Theatre Company’s main stage to delight children and parents of all ages. Yes, A Year With Frog and Toad is back for another go and it is a tasty treat to behold.

Based on the beloved children’s book series by Arnold Lobel, A Year With Frog and Toad tells the heartwarming story of two friends (a Frog and a Toad) who reunite after their winter hibernation to experience life after the freeze. Starting with their exploration of the spring time activity of planting flowers, mailing one another a letter to lift their spirits, and finding their joy while sharing holiday cheer with one another. The audience is treated to a series of small life events that can seem insignificant in the moment, but, in hindsight, are the building blocks of creating and maintaining a friendship with those we love.

Keeping the cast small, the audience is able to create a strong bond to the characters of this simple but very effective story. John-Michael Zuerlein and Reed Sigmund portray our two heroes, Frog and Toad respectively, with vigor and delight. Zuerlein’s Frog is an upbeat and optimistic fellow who provides a more level-headed approach to life. While Sigmund’s Toad is a comically grouchy gentleman who focuses more on the negatives of life, like his lack of receiving mail and his broken clock.

There is no doubt that these two gentleman are having the time of their lives playing these roles and that they are good friends off-stage. Their friendship is electric and genuine through and through. From the little jabs they give one another, to the fantastical dance breaks they share, Zuerlein and Sigmund are in rare form.

Falling right in line with them is the charming Ryan London Levin (playing a range of characters), who gets his own breakout role as Snail, a shy lad who is given the task of delivering a letter to Toad. Although he may be slow moving, Levin’s Snail wastes no time in snagging the spotlight to perform his own infectious song that goes on and on and on to hilarious effect. Causing the audience to cheer him on with their encouraging clapping while he attempts to get through his song and deliver a letter before the show comes to a close. Levin’s performance is electric and proves that even a small part can be an effective part.

Rounding out the quirky friends that Frog and Toad have, are Turtle (Becca Claire Hart) and Mouse (Janely Rodriguez), who provide the more sarcastic and playful aspects of the friend group. But where these ladies shine is as 2/3 of the bird trio. Bringing sass and glamour to the flock, Hart and Rodriguez are remarkably effective in their taunts and jests, ensuring that they are just as memorable as the rest of the cast.

It is worth mentioning that for all of the comedy and joy that A Year With Frog and Toad has, it’s strongest quality is it’s focus on the importance of friendship. Throughout the show, the audience is shown events that most of us have experienced before: gardening, flying a kite, and even sledding down a large hill, and through it all there is an underlying theme of togetherness. Frog and Toad are so relatable to us because they are us. They are our friends, family, and neighbors. Sure they may not look like our friends, family, and neighbors but their qualities are certainly present.

PHOTO CREDIT: Dan Norman

Cementing his legacy, Artistic Director, Peter C. Brosius decided to close out his incredible 27 year tenure with the Children’s Theatre by lending his directing talents to this newest iteration of the Children’s Theatre original and he has done a wonderful job. Focusing on the heart of the material, Brosius has given his actors the opportunity to lay bare all of the raw emotion that these characters feel as they experience life’s wonders for the first time. While he will be missed, Brosius has ended his time at CTC on a definitive high note.

A Year With Frog and Toad has returned to the Children’s Theatre Company’s main stage in spectacular fashion, filled with joy, heart, and endless hilarity, this crowd-pleaser is sure to cause the audience to “leap” to their feet with applause and cheers.

