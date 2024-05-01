Interview: Cody Fry of BEN RECTOR AND CODY FRY at Minnesota Orchestra Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Photo courtesy of Cody Fry

Ben Rector and Cody Fry will be gracing the stage alongside the Minnesota Orchestra at Minnesota Orchestra Hall on June 15th and 16th, 2024.

We had the chance to chat with Cody Fry about the upcoming concert and his visit to Minnesota.

How did you go about selecting songs for your concert?



Well, selecting songs for an orchestra show is a bit more complicated than just deciding what I want to play in the moment. Orchestrations have to be made, parts have to be printed, etc. At this point, I’ve built up quite a library of tunes to select from. But for these shows with Ben, I try to stick to my most popular and favorite songs to play. I also like to make sure that the orchestra has a few moments where they really get to show off their talent.



Do you have a favorite song in your concert?



My favorite song to perform in the show is my song “Photograph” that is mixed with my orchestration of Debussy’s "Clair de Lune.” The song itself has taken on such a deeper meaning now that I have a 9 month-old daughter at home, and hearing the orchestra perform “Clair” always makes me emotional. It’s just one of those “pinch me” moments, I can’t believe I get to do this.



Photo courtesy of Ben Rector and Cody Fry



What do you hope the audience takes away from the concert?



I hope the audience can feel the joy on stage. I also hope that folks leave thinking, “I didn’t realize I could have that much fun at an orchestra show.” I feel like orchestras have a reputation as being stuffy, but this show proves that



Have you been to Minnesota before? Any favorite places here or places you’re hoping to check out while here?



Yes, I have been to Minnesota and the Twin Cities many times. I recorded a lot of my album Pictures of Mountains in Minneapolis with an incredible producer named John Fields. I always look forward to a cup of coffee at Spyhouse.

Thank you Cody for your time!

