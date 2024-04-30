The Arts Partnership Announces Lineup For Ordway Inside Out In 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The four Arts Partnership organizations – Minnesota Opera, Ordway, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, and Schubert Club – have announced that Ordway Inside Out, an initiative that utilizes digital technology to dramatically increase access to artistic programming in Saint Paul, will be returning for another year. This summer, audiences will be able to experience free programming from all four organizations, streamed onto a giant 23' x 13' video wall in Rice Park.

“We are excited to bring Ordway Inside Out back to our Twin Cities community and build upon the success of our pilot season,” said Chris Harrington, Secretary of the Arts Partnership and President and CEO of the Ordway. “Our goals when we launched this series were to increase access to the arts, bring people together in our beautiful parks, and to play our role in contributing to the vitality and vibrancy of Downtown Saint Paul.”

Last season, the lineup of Ordway Inside Out programming included a streamed recital by the Kanneh-Mason family, a simulcast of the SPCO in concert with conductor Gábor Takács-Nagy, a screening of the award-winning documentary Finding Her Beat, and a screening of MN Opera's production of The Song Poet. The series drew close to a thousand attendees across the four events and the Arts Partnership hopes to build on that success in 2024.

Ordway Inside Out will be co-created and shared with our community in coordination with both the Saint Paul Downtown Alliance and Saint Paul Parks Conservancy.

The schedule for 2024 includes the following four concerts:

SCHUBERT CLUB (Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m. – rain date Sunday, June 23 at 7 p.m.)

Víkingur Ólafsson plays Bach and Glass

THE SAINT PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA (Saturday, July 13 at 7 p.m. – rain date Sunday, July 14 at 7 p.m.)

Schubert's The Great C Major Symphony with Richard Egarr

MN OPERA (Saturday, August 3 at 7 p.m. – rain date Saturday, August 4 at 7 p.m.)

Albert Herring

ORDWAY (Saturday, August 17 at 7 p.m. – rain date Sunday, August 18 at 7 p.m.)

Sphinx Virtuosi – Generations

Pianist Víkingur Ólafsson's remarkable originality and powerful musical conviction have seen him, in just a few years, take the music world by storm to become one of the most sought-after artists of today. Ólafsson's program for Ordway Inside Out, celebrates the music of J.S. Bach and Phillip Glass, alternating works by Bach with Glass's Piano Etudes for a captivating and intimate performance.

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra's Artistic Partner Richard Egarr returns to escort audiences on a musical journey that contrasts darkness and light. The overture to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's beloved opera, The Magic Flute, calls upon the power of truth, love, and beauty to conquer the darkness while The Unanswered Question, Charles Ives' riddle-like work, features a contemplative trumpet solo asking the ''eternal question.” The Great Major C, Franz Schubert's monumental symphony begins reverently before being enriched with many moments of ecstatic joy. Fans of brass will love this fanfare-filled program.

MN Opera's production of Benjamin Britten and Eric Crozier's Albert Herring features performances from tenor David Portillo in the title role, a boy who learns to break free of the societal expectations of small-town England, and Twin Cities-based soprano Ellie Dehn as Lady Billows, the organizer of the local May Day Festival. The production is stage directed by Doug Scholz-Carlson and conducted by Jane Glover.

The series will conclude with a streamed presentation of Sphinx Virtuosi program Generations, which they performed in the Ordway Concert Hall. The program showcased works by Black and Latinx composers including bassist Xavier Foley, who performed with group.

ABOUT THE ARTS PARTNERSHIP

The Arts Partnership is a 501(c) (3) organization composed of the four highly acclaimed organizations that perform regularly at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts – Minnesota Opera, the Ordway, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and Schubert Club. The Partnership's mission is to strengthen its organizations in service to the community through growing collaboration and stewardship of its shared assets. The Partnership was established in 2006 with considerable input from community leaders to help ensure that the Ordway, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Minnesota Opera and Schubert Club could effectively and harmoniously share the venue. Together the group collaborated on an $83.8 million capital campaign to build the state-of-the-art, 1,100-seat Concert Hall on the Ordway's campus. Equally important, the campaign established an endowment to provide rent relief for each organization. This endowment has been vital in allowing the Partnership organizations to effectively share the venue and fulfill their missions to the community. The Partnership continues to work together to maintain the Ordway venue, to expand access for other community arts organizations to perform in the Concert Hall, and to engage in collaborative artistic programming.

ABOUT THE ORDWAY CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

The Ordway is the arts epicenter of Saint Paul, Minnesota, and one of the leading nonprofit performing arts centers in the country. Founded on the belief that performing arts should be wide-ranging and accessible to all, the Ordway is home to a variety of performances that encompass the finest in Broadway musicals, concerts, dance and vocal artists. The Ordway serves thousands of children each year through its education programs and presents the annual Flint Hills Family Festival. Known as the most comfortable place to catch a show in Minnesota, the Ordway includes a magnificent 1,900-seat Music Theater, a state-of-the-art, 1,100-seat Concert Hall and spacious lobbies. The Ordway aims to reflect the communities it serves and address barriers to ensure everyone can experience the power of the performing arts. ordway.org

ABOUT MINNESOTA OPERA

Founded in 1963, Minnesota Opera has paved a bold, illustrious path. As an artistic pioneer, its dedication to excellence and inventive vision make it a steadfast leader in the opera community and beyond. Each year the company reaches nearly 400,000 people through its mainstage productions, groundbreaking education and training programs, community engagement, radio broadcasts, and digital content. Heralded for its commitment to develop original works, the company has commissioned and produced more than 40 new operas that have been seen throughout the world. One of the nation's largest and most distinguished opera companies, Minnesota Opera is consistently recognized for its innovation and world-class artistry, delighting audiences young and old for 60 years. mnopera.org.

ABOUT THE SAINT PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Renowned for its artistic excellence, remarkable versatility of musical styles and adventurous programming, The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra is widely regarded as one of the finest chamber orchestras in the world. Now in its 65th season, the SPCO is primarily an unconducted ensemble that performs a broad range of repertoire from Baroque to new music and works in close collaboration with a dynamic roster of Artistic Partners. The orchestra's free online Concert Library receives more than 350,000 visits annually and offers live and on-demand concert videos that can be viewed anytime, anywhere, completely free of charge. Additionally, the SPCO has released 68 recordings, commissioned 162 new works and tours nationally and internationally. Nationally recognized for its commitment to accessibility, the SPCO performs in several venues across the Twin Cities and offers the most affordable ticket prices of any professional orchestra in the United States, including free tickets for children and students. thespco.org.

ABOUT SCHUBERT CLUB

Founded more than 140 years ago, Schubert Club is one of the nation's most vibrant music organizations, enriching Minnesota with dynamic concerts, music education programs and museum exhibits. Schubert Club reaches approximately 2,000 youth annually through varied activities such as family concerts, teacher and student workshops, free music lessons in neighborhood locations, and scholarships that allow young students to pursue their music studies more intensively. In addition, the Schubert Club Music Museum, located in downtown Saint Paul's historic Landmark Center, holds a world-class collection of historic keyboards, original letters and manuscripts of famous composers, and musical instruments from around the world. Schubert Club maintains a commitment to affordable ticket prices for all concert presentations, as well as cost-free education programs and museum entrance, thanks to endowment gifts and annual donations. For more information visit schubert.org.

Play Broadway Games