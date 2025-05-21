Photos: WHOA, NELLIE! THE OUTLAW KING OF THE WILD MIDDLE WEST at History Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out photos of Whoa, Nellie! The Outlaw King of the Wild Middle West running at History Theatre, May 17–June 8, 2025. Whoa, Nellie! tells the rip-roaring musical tale of Nellie King, the “wily and scandalous female cowboy detective” whose countless criminal exploits and penchant for male attire made her an 1800s Minnesota media icon.

By turns hilarious, tuneful, and deeply emotional, this grand spectacle resurrects an array of vaudevillian superstars to share a story of surprising contemporary resonance. Plumbing the depths of America’s obsession with celebrity, the show reveals potent historical truths around gender, addiction, mental health, and media sensationalism, as it follows Nellie’s desperate pursuit of the love, acceptance and transcendent immortality it promises.

