Photos: WHOA, NELLIE! THE OUTLAW KING OF THE WILD MIDDLE WEST at History Theatre

Running May 17–June 8, 2025.

By: May. 21, 2025
Check out photos of Whoa, Nellie! The Outlaw King of the Wild Middle West running at History Theatre, May 17–June 8, 2025. Whoa, Nellie! tells the rip-roaring musical tale of Nellie King, the “wily and scandalous female cowboy detective” whose countless criminal exploits and penchant for male attire made her an 1800s Minnesota media icon.

By turns hilarious, tuneful, and deeply emotional, this grand spectacle resurrects an array of vaudevillian superstars to share a story of surprising contemporary resonance. Plumbing the depths of America’s obsession with celebrity, the show reveals potent historical truths around gender, addiction, mental health, and media sensationalism, as it follows Nellie’s desperate pursuit of the love, acceptance and transcendent immortality it promises. 

Photo Credit: Rick Spaulding

Photos: WHOA, NELLIE! THE OUTLAW KING OF THE WILD MIDDLE WEST at History Theatre Image
Therese Walth and Leslie Vincent

Photos: WHOA, NELLIE! THE OUTLAW KING OF THE WILD MIDDLE WEST at History Theatre Image
Leslie Vincent, Thomas Bevan, Em Adam Rosenberg, Tod Petersen, Therese Walth

Photos: WHOA, NELLIE! THE OUTLAW KING OF THE WILD MIDDLE WEST at History Theatre Image
Leslie Vincent, Tod Petersen, Jay Owen Eisenberg, John Jamison II, Em Adam Rosenberg, Erin Nicole Farst , Therese Walth, Thomas Bevan, Grace Hillmyer

Photos: WHOA, NELLIE! THE OUTLAW KING OF THE WILD MIDDLE WEST at History Theatre Image
Erin Nicole Farst , Em Adam Rosenberg, John Jamison II

Photos: WHOA, NELLIE! THE OUTLAW KING OF THE WILD MIDDLE WEST at History Theatre Image
John Jamison II, Tod Petersen, Jay Owen Eisenberg

Photos: WHOA, NELLIE! THE OUTLAW KING OF THE WILD MIDDLE WEST at History Theatre Image
Leslie Vincent, John Jamison II, Tod Petersen, Erin Nicole Farst , Therese Walth, Thomas Bevan, Jay Owen Eisenberg

Photos: WHOA, NELLIE! THE OUTLAW KING OF THE WILD MIDDLE WEST at History Theatre Image
Leslie Vincent, Erin Nicole Farst , Therese Walth

Photos: WHOA, NELLIE! THE OUTLAW KING OF THE WILD MIDDLE WEST at History Theatre Image
Leslie Vincent, John Jamison II, Em Adam Rosenberg, Jay Owen Eisenberg, Erin Nicole Farst , Therese Walth

Photos: WHOA, NELLIE! THE OUTLAW KING OF THE WILD MIDDLE WEST at History Theatre Image
Grace Hillmyer, Jay Owen Eisenberg, Erin Nicole Farst , John Jamison II, Tod Petersen, Therese Walth, Leslie Vincent, Thomas Bevan

Photos: WHOA, NELLIE! THE OUTLAW KING OF THE WILD MIDDLE WEST at History Theatre Image
Thomas Bevan, Em Adam Rosenberg



