Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of AN AMERICAN TAIL: THE MUSICAL At Children's Theatre Company

Based on the beloved award-winning animated film by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment now brought to life onstage by nationally-celebrated artists.

Apr. 28, 2023  

Children's Theatre Company has released first look photos the highly-anticipated World Premiere An American Tail the Musical.

With a book and lyrics by Tony Award-winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Bands Visit), and music & lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, The Secret of My Success), the production will feature music supervision by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit and Tootsie on Broadway), and choreography by Katie Spelman (World Premiere Musical The Notebook). An American Tail the Musical will be directed by Taibi Magar (We Are Proud To Present at Guthrie Theatre; We Live in Cairo at A.R.T; Anna Deavere Smith's Twilight: Los Angeles at Signature Theatre; Co-Artistic Director of Philadelphia Theatre Company).

In An American Tail the Musical, an army of cats forces young Fievel Mousekewitz and his family to escape from Russia by boat. When a storm at sea separates them, Fievel arrives alone in the vast city of New York. In this riveting new musical based on the beloved animated film, the steadfastly optimistic Fievel makes his way as a new immigrant, encountering friends and foes (including a few scene-stealing cockroaches!). Despite everything stacked against him, Fievel clings to his dreams of a better life and reuniting with his family. Are they Somewhere Out There?

Packed with familiar songs and characters from the film, plus some captivating new characters, expanded story, and new songs from Tony-award winner Itamar Moses and the songwriting team that brought you Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, this spectacular, must-see musical is sure to be an unforgettable experience for the entire family!

An American Tail the Musical will play through June 18, 2023 at CTC's UnitedHealth Group Stage (2400 Third Avenue South Minneapolis MN 55404). Opening Night is Saturday, April 29 at 7pm. Tickets may be purchase online at childrenstheatre.org/AmericanTail or by calling the ticket office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $15.

Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography

Deidre Cochran and Matthew Woody

Luverne Seifert and Matthew Woody

Matthew Woody

Luverne Seifert, Lillian Hochman, and Matthew Woody

Matthew Woody, Deidre Cochran, Ines Mojica, Mabel Weismann, and Anja Arora

The Company of the World Premiere of An American Tail the Musical

The Company of the World Premiere of An American Tail the Musical

The Company of the World Premiere of An American Tail the Musical

Kiko Laureano, Matthew Woody, and Ryan London Levin

Matthew Woody and Company

Matthew Woody and Company

Reed Sigmund, Autumn Ness, Kiko Laureano, Matthew Woody, and Company

Ryan London Levin, Autumn Ness, Dean Holt, Mabel Weismann, and Deidre Cochran

Kiko Laureano and Autumn Ness

Lillian Hochman and Matthew Woody

Luverne Seifert, Matthew Woody, and Company

Reed Sigmund, Autumn Ness, Kiko Laureano, Ryan London Levin, and Matthew Woody

Ryan London Levin and Kiko Laureano

Ryan London Levin and Kiko Laureano

Set for the World Premiere of An American Tail the Musical

Becca Hart and Company

Luverne Seifert and Matthew Woody




