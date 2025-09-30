Photos: DON'T MISS DORIS HINES At History Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out first look photos of Don't Miss Doris Hines at History Theatre, on stage through October 12. Step inside the world of Doris Hines, the Minneapolis nightclub singer who moved to the city in 1963 while raising six children and pursuing her musical career.

Admired by artists including Nat King Cole—who once urged Ella Fitzgerald, “Do not miss Doris Hines”—she became known for her extraordinary four-octave voice and for using her artistry as a force in the fight for equality.

Photo Credit: Rick Spaulding



DON'T MISS DORIS HINES at History Theatre

DON'T MISS DORIS HINES at History Theatre

DON'T MISS DORIS HINES at History Theatre

DON'T MISS DORIS HINES at History Theatre

DON'T MISS DORIS HINES at History Theatre

DON'T MISS DORIS HINES at History Theatre

DON'T MISS DORIS HINES at History Theatre

DON'T MISS DORIS HINES at History Theatre

DON'T MISS DORIS HINES at History Theatre

DON'T MISS DORIS HINES at History Theatre