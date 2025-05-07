Nervous Theatre Premieres New Work DANCING ANIMALS At The Southern Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In their Minneapolis debut, critically acclaimed ensemble Nervous Theatre brings an explosive new dance-theatre work DANCING ANIMALS to the historic Southern Theater.

"We are so excited to finally bring our work to Minnesota audiences," says Artistic Director Connor Berkompas. "Nervous Theatre is interested in making theatre that not only engages with audiences directly, but asks something of them. This production celebrates the relationship between spectator and performer, exploring ways we can reach toward each other with intention and effort."

Directed by Berkompas and created by the ensemble, the work is a collaboration between Nervous Theatre company members and celebrated Minneapolis-based performers.

The production features Kenzi Allen, Alexandra Bodnarchuk, Annabella Joy (company member), Marcela Michelle, Yukina Sato, Isabel Shaida (company member) and Dylan Whelan (company member) with sound design by Brandon Musser.

DANCING ANIMALS is presented by The Southern Theater as a part of their '24-'25 Performance Partnership Program. The production is supported by YoungArts and The Boston Conservatory at Berklee Alumni Association, and is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.

Nervous Theatre is a nomadic collective with roots in Montana, Minneapolis, and Boston. Hailed as "Ambitious and Fabulous" by The San Diego Reader and recognized as "an electrifying company to keep a close eye on" by The Arts Business, the group creates ensemble-driven work that celebrates the 'liveness' of performance for all its physical and communal possibilities. Nervous Theatre recently developed A MARVELOUS PARTY through residencies at Surel's Place, Verge Theater, and Echo Arts. Other works include CHALK CIRCLE and STRANGE MATING CALLS at Tinworks Art, BECKETT'S TEXTS FOR NOTHING at The Boston Conservatory and Gloucester Stage Company, MOMMY'S DEAD AND THEY BURIED HER IN MOSCOW (a riff on Three Sisters) and a touring production of Jean Genet's THE MAIDS.

DANCING ANIMALS runs June 20-28 at The Southern Theater at 1420 S. Washington Ave. in Minneapolis. Evening performances start at 7:30pm. Sunday's matinee starts at 2:00pm. Lobby opens one hour before start time. There will be no late seating due to the intimate nature of the staging. Tickets run from $15-35. Monday's "Industry Night" on June 23 is pay-what-you-will. Run time: 75 minutes, with no intermission.

Purchase tickets online at southerntheater.org. To learn more, visit nervoustheatre.com

Contact info@nervoustheatre.com with any questions or accessibility needs.

