NEWSIES, JR. Comes to NorShor Theatre This Month

Performances are Friday June 23 at 6PM, Saturday June 24 at 1PM and 4PM, and Sunday June 25 at 1PM and 4PM.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Disney’s Newsies JR. is playing at the NorShor Theatre Friday June 23 at 6PM, Saturday June 24 at 1PM and 4PM, and Sunday June 25 at 1PM and 4PM. This inspiring 75-minute version of the hit Broadway musical stars 26 of Duluth’s most talented young performers and is the final product of the Playhouse's Junior Summer Intensive.

Led by director/choreographer Courtney Laine Self (Into the Woods), who also serves as the Director of Education of Duluth Playhouse, Newsies JR. will transport the NorShor to the gritty streets of 1899 New York City where the powerful newspaper mogul Joseph Pulitzer (Izzy Lampi; Tuck Everlasting) has raised the price of newspapers at the newsboys' expense. Outraged by this final straw, the charismatic Jack Kelly (Baker Anderson; Into the Woods, The SpongeBob Musical), along with his best friend Crutchie (Addy Wheeler; Tuck Everlasting), newfound recruits Davey (Dane Ottjes) and Les (Violet Granger; Tuck Everlasting), and an unexpected ally in the intrepid new reporter Katherine Plummer (Iris Mae Granger; Tuck Everlasting, The SpongeBob Musical) rally the newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right! 

Based on the rousing true story of the newsboys’ strike of 1899, the newsies make friends in unexpected places and learn that a couple of ragtag Davids can take on the Goliath. The Tony Award®-winning smash hit musical was based on the beloved Disney film and adapted especially for young performers, featuring a Tony Award®-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award®-winner Harvey Fierstein, and includes fan-favorite songs like “Carrying the Banner,” “Seize the Day,” and “King of New York.” 

Newsies JR. is an action-packed adventure with actors leaping, newspapers flying, and a timeless message perfect for the whole family and every audience!



Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has announced Antonisia (Nisi) Collins and Keegan Robinson as the Performance Apprentices for the 2023-2024 Season.  

