Lucy Darling To Bring New Touring Show YOU’RE WELCOME To Minneapolis This October

Hennepin Arts has announced that Carisa Hendrix, the award-winning magician and comedian behind glamorous 1940s-style socialite Lucy Darling, will bring her newest touring show You’re Welcome to the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave.) on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 7 p.m.

Lucy Darling first captured international attention in December 2024 when a clip of her improvisational crowd work went viral on TikTok, earning more than 21 million views. Since then, Hendrix has sold out theaters across the country, dazzling audiences with a blend of razor-sharp wit, sweetness, and old-Hollywood glamour. Her mix of character-driven comedy and sleight-of-hand has established her as one of the most in-demand live performers today.

With You’re Welcome, Lucy Darling continues to reinvent the magic show format, combining quick-fire banter, audience interaction, and classic style with contemporary humor. From coast to coast, her live appearances have sold out in record time, making this Minneapolis stop one of the fall season’s hottest tickets.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. at HennepinArts.org and at 12 p.m. at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis).