Interview: Taya Ming of THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at Children's Theatre Company

The Enormous Crocodile is scheduled to take a bite out of the Twin Cities starting on October 1 but before that happens, we had the opportunity to chat with the star of the show, Taya Ming, about the process and the past.

BW: You have done some incredible theater all over the U.K., what drew you to joining a show that crossed the pond to perform in the US?

TM: I have never been to the USA before, and it’s always been something I’ve wanted to do. I didn’t think it would happen so soon in my career but I’m grateful for the opportunity!

BW: You have the, pardon the pun, enormous task of embodying a crocodile who sings. How did you go about creating this character and making it your own?

TM: I have to be honest, this is the hardest thing I have ever embodied…maybe because 1. I’m not a crocodile, & 2. I trained in acting. So, although I sing, I had so much to learn about the technique of not only singing, but with a giant puppet on me at all times. But I had to trust my training, as well as my gut. Music makes sense to me and so does acting, so I had to re-frame the two by reminding myself I can do both even if I didn’t necessarily ‘train’ in it.

BW: What show has meant the most to you?

TM: The show that meant the most to me was ‘Innocent Means Not Guilty’. A good friend of mine wrote the show and called me up to tell me it was only me that could fill the role, and it was such a beautiful, fleshed out character that made me feel seen.

BW: What show was the most fun?

TM: I’d have to say ‘Coming to England’ was the most fun, as the director, alongside some members of the cast, were my great friends.

BW: What show provided the most challenges?

TM: The show that brought on the most challenges was most definitely ‘Merchant of Venice’. Portia is one of Shakespeare’s characters that have the most lines in all of his work, so I really struggled with memorization on that show, especially because we had a short rehearsal period.

BW: What do you hope that the Twin Cities audiences take away from this production? Is there a lesson to be learned?

TM: There are many lessons to be learned from watching the Enormous Crocodile. It not only teaches young people to be brave and stand up to the things they think are wrong, but it can also teach about how important team work is when things get tough. And for the adults…the same thing applies. We are living in a world that is so complex, and moving so quickly that we don’t know what’s coming next. We need to band together as communities to stand up to the injustices of the world. It’s important that we as the adults, the people and the teachers raising the child can represent what it means to be a good ally in every type of situation. Not only that, but also a good friend. And that’s why I love this show.

BW: Roald Dahl has given us such zany and fantastical characters, if you could choose any of his characters to embody next, what would it be?

TM: I loveeee Matilda! So I think if I could age backwards just for a day, I’d play her.

Taya Ming graduated in 2021. Her credits include Much Ado About Nothing (RSC), Slumlord (Theatre Peckham), Innocent Means Not Guilty (Theatre Peckham), Robin Hood: The Legend. Rewritten (Regents Park Open Air Theatre), Aromatherapy (Talawa Theatre Company),Merchant Of Venice (OVO theatre), Coming To England (U.K. Tour), Wild Mix (Chapter Theatre Arts).

He’s greedy, he’s grumptious, he’s horrid!

The Enormous Crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle with his tummy rumbling… Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they’re going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute. From Trunky the Elephant to Muggle-Wump the Monkey, get to know the menagerie of creative puppets in the U.S premiere of this smash U.K. hit production. You’ll go from the jungle into outer space and back again, just in time for a wild dance party!

Book and Lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra

Music by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab

Additional Music and Lyrics from Tom Brady

Developed and directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié, with set and costume design by Fly Davis and puppetry co-designed and supervised by Daisy Beattie.

The Enormous Crocodile was originally co-produced by Roald Dahl Story Company, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and Leeds Playhouse. The Enormous Crocodile musical was developed by Roald Dahl Story Company, Emily Lim, Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, Suhayla El-Bushra and Tom Brady.

Thank you to Taya and the Children's Theatre Company for allowing us the opportunity to chat!