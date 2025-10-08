Interview: Shelli Place/Alison Edwards of FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY at PRIME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



~ Alison & Shelli, Co-Artistic Directors

BW: Can you tell me a little bit about PRIME’s mission and goals?

A/S: PRIME Productions’ mission is to help women over 50 work in the theater—as actors, artists, and playwrights. Over time, we realized it's not just about employment opportunities, but about the stories themselves. The point of view of mature women, and the diverse cultures they come from, are central to what we do.

Every culture tells stories differently, and we’ve also added commissioning plays by mature women playwrights to reflect those unique perspectives. We’ve also recognized that we’re a generational theater—every mature woman comes with an entourage: a partner or sibling, adult children, grandchildren. So now we’re telling multigenerational family stories from the woman’s point of view.

Despite being the primary ticket buyers for live theater, women over 50 often only see themselves portrayed as secondary characters. We want to change that. These women are not supporting characters in their own lives—they are the protagonists. Our goal is to put them center stage as complex, vital characters in relatable, engaging stories.

BW: What was the response when you set out to create a space for women over 50 in theater? Did you face any resistance?

A/S: The support was amazing from the very beginning—eight years ago. The Twin Cities theater community embraced us, on stage, backstage, and in the audience. The biggest surprise was how welcoming the entire theater community was. We received everything from union waivers to contributed resources. People understood the niche we were filling—and they agreed it was needed.

Just three weeks after our first show, Little Wars, at Mixed Blood, Park Square Theatre reached out to co-produce. Two weeks after that, the Guthrie did the same. Those co-productions—Two Degrees and Marjorie Prime—put us on the map. And here we are, eight years later, with our newest show For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday, by Sarah Ruhl, back at Mixed Blood Theater.

BW: What inspired you to choose this piece?

A/S: We’re drawn to big themes, and this piece really surprised us. It starts grounded in reality and becomes fantastical by the end. It explores the journey of life, Peter Pan Syndrome, and how different people process transitions—whether it’s aging, beliefs about the afterlife, or just growing up.

Each sibling in the story represents a different facet of that experience. The show asks big questions—“What have I accomplished?” “Where do I fit?”—but does so with humor and magical realism. At its heart, it’s a family story that ties into the broader theme of our season. And yes, the familiar title helped with marketing!

BW: Why this show now?

A/S: The family at the center of the play, like many real families, is divided by political beliefs. Set in the 1990s, the story includes the family's attempts to have civilized political conversations. It doesn’t preach—it leaves space for the audience to draw their own parallels. The themes are just as relevant today as ever.

BW: What do you hope audiences take away from the piece?

A/S: That a story centered on characters all over 50 can be funny, heartwarming, and deeply engaging. Every life matters. Every life contains humor, drama, and whimsy. We hope the audience walks away entertained—and reflecting on their own lives, families, and relationships.

For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday runs October 9 - 26, 2025 showing at Mixed Blood Theater.