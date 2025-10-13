Interview: Reed Sigmund of DR. SEUSS’S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS at Children's Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



He's back! Reed Sigmund is back as the mean and green one this holiday season and BroadwayWorld touched base with Mr. Sigmund as he preps to steal christmas, once again!

BW: You are back in the mean-green’s suit for another year, how are you hoping to make this year’s special for the audience?

RS: We’re always adding new surprises and wrinkles based on our discoveries within the story and the characters! I hope to let our audiences make those same discoveries and connect to themes within this story that hadn’t resonated before!

BW: As you have taken on the role for many years, have you earned the right to improvise a bit with your dialogue and movements? If so, what kind of improvisations do you like to incorporate?

RS: I’m given all sorts of freedoms to improvise with our audience while I steal the holiday! I love being in that moment where neither the audience, nor myself, knows what words are gonna come out of my mouth next. It’s truly based on what the audience, or a specific audience member, is giving me in that moment!

BW: While you are definitely well established in the role, do you find anything particularly difficult to get settled back into each year? (The make up, the voice, etc)

RS: The most difficult challenge is allowing myself to stay open to new possibilities! I’m focused on not falling into a predictable rut with the role. I need to approach each year as if it’s my first!

BW: Your very talented wife is also part of the cast, what is that experience like for you?

RS: We’ve been lucky enough to work together for 25 years now! Unfortunately, we don’t share much stage time together in this show, but she’s brilliant in the show! She brings a beautiful humanity to Whoville.

BW: What is your favorite Christmas carol and why?

RS: It’s an Irish lullaby that’s become a Christmas song, called Suo Gan! If ya don’t know it, please give your ears a gorgeous lil treat!