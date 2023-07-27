Interview: Margaret Cho of MARGARET CHO LIVE AND LIVID! at The Fitzgerald Theater

Beginning with her early days on the scene in SoCal, comedian Margaret Co has always been the Agent Provocateur of stand up. Never one to shy away from a difficult, or even 'taboo' topic, there is no subject off limits. Her socially aware brand of comedy has made her both a thought leader as well as a teacher to those with open minds and open hearts.

An accomplished performer in all formats, Cho could be called the “Queen of all Media,” having conquered the worlds of film, television, books and theatre. She has three Grammy Award nominations for Best Comedy Album under her belt. Her tours are immediate sell-outs, and she’s had two shows debut Off-Broadway (I'm The One That I Want and The Sensuous Woman). She has made an indelible mark in television, starting in 1994 with the network comedy All American Girl, followed by one of the first “reality sitcoms” to air on VH1, The Cho Show. Margaret currently stars on the Lifetime series Drop Dead Diva, now in its sixth season. The film and DVD releases of her stand up have broken records – literally, with I'm The One That I Want holding the title for ‘most money grossed per print’ for an independent film. Her other releases, which Cho fans collect and swap with zeal, include Notorious C.H.O (2001), Assassin (2005), Revolution (2003), Beautiful (2009) and Cho Dependent (2011). Since 1999, Margaret has been responsible for the distribution and sale of all her content.

In addition to her role on Drop Dead Diva, Cho also played North Korean leader Kim Jong Il on 30 Rock, which garnered her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Equally as important to her as her work in entertainment is the causes she is passionate about. Margaret has been widely recognized for her work in the non-profit sector, lending her name, time and tireless work ethic to several charities, especially those involving gay rights and anti-bullying campaigns. In every segment of her life, Margaret is honest, adoring, passionate, uproarious and always entertaining. Margaret Cho is at her very best.

We chat with Margaret Cho about her Live and Livid tour stop in Minnesota!

What are you looking forward to with your visit to Minnesota?

I haven’t been there in so long. I’m looking forward to rediscovering the place!!

Have you been here before? Do you have a favorite place or a place you're hoping to check out?

I have been there for different shows most recently in 2014 which isn’t recent at all. I was there for NPR and I also interviewed Josh Ritter there for my podcast.

What do you hope the audience takes away from your show?

I hope they have fun and take away a message of hope for equality and a renewed sense of urgency in fighting for the right to exist as a queer person.

What is your message for everyone right now?

Everything is going to be alright. We all need to laugh.

Thank you Margaret for your time! We look forward to having you in Minnesota!

