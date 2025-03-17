Interview: Julia Ennen of FROZEN at Children's Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney's Frozen will be playing at the Children's Theatre Company from April 15 to June 15, 2025. We had the chance to chat with Julia Ennen, who plays Anna in this production.

What do you enjoy most about your role in this production?

Anna has been a dream role of mine ever since I saw the original Broadway production. This is truly a dream come true!

I have loved bringing Anna's high energy, loving spirit, and fierce loyalty to life. It is so rewarding to bring the realness of Anna and Elsa's relationship on stage and showcase all of their emotions and experiences through each song and scene.

What is your favorite song in the show?

My favorite song is "I Can't Lose You," a heart-felt duet in Act II between Anna and Elsa. I think it is one of the most honest and vulnerable moments between the two sisters in our story. We get to see and hear them be raw and emotionally exposed. It really shows their love and truest selves.

What is your favorite moment in the show?

My favorite moment in the show occurs after Elsa flees for the first time and Anna shares that she desires to go after her. When Hans asks her why she wants to do this, she responds with "Because she's my sister!" She doesn't say "Because she's the Queen," or "Because it's my job." She is motivated to find her because she genuinely loves her sister and desires a relationship with her; That's what is most important to Anna, not her royal status or obligation.

What do you hope the audience takes away from seeing this production?

I hope audiences are inspired by our story's themes of fierce sisterly love, self-acceptance, and courage. I hope our audiences can see the humanity in the relationships they see on stage and the beauty in this story.

What are your favorite local spots?

Oh my goodness, there are just too many to name! Martina is my favorite overall restaurant in the Twin Cities. Spoon and Stable, Sanjusan, Young Joni, and Red Rabbit are other favorite spots, and Hola Arepa has never failed me, especially if I'm with a gluten-free friend. And you must check out Parlour Bar for the best Manhattan in town or Moscow on the Hill if you're craving a martini.

For the perfect Minneapolis outing, I'd grab a latte-of-the-day from Dogwood coffee, walk the Stone Arch bridge, check out an exhibit at the MIA, take in the view from the Guthrie observation deck, and see a show at any one of the many amazing theatre's we have in town!

Thank you Julia for your time! We look forward to seeing you in Frozen at the Children's Theatre Company.

