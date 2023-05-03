Interview: Judy Sagen of SOME ENCHANTED EVENING…FROM JAZZ TO BROADWAY AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN At Minnesota Valley Women's Chorale

This concert is on May 5 & 6, 2023.

Review: HITS! THE MUSICAL PRESENTED BY ON CUE ENTERTAINMENT at Pantages TheaterThe Minnesota Valley Women's Chorale under the Artistic Director, Judy Sagen will celebrate their 10th anniversary with special guest, Laura Osnes, Tony Award Nominated Broadway & TV star. Also featured will be the outstanding Jazz Orchestra, Genesis.

The MN Valley Women's Chorale will open the concert performing some of their favorite
repertoire from the past 10 years, as well as performing with Laura Osnes on an exciting
Broadway Medley which includes selections from many of the shows she starred in on
Broadway. Laura will also be performing Jazz and Big Band Standards with the Genesis Jazz
Orchestra.

We chat with director Judy Sagen about this concert and event.

What is your favorites song in the concert?

One of my favorite pieces of the Minnesota Valley Women's Chorale's repertoire for the concert is probably "O Love" by Elaine Hagenberg. It is a tribute to the glory of LOVE itself and a moving prayer of commitment and assurance. I also enjoy the Broadway Medley that we will sing with Laura as it includes songs from many of the shows she starred in on Broadway. The songs that she sings with the full Jazz Band are also exciting as they include some Jazz and Big Band standards.

What is your favorite musical?

Les Miserable

What do you hope the audience takes away from attending this concert?

I hope that the audience is able to sit back and enjoy an unforgettable evening of memorable music!

What are your favorite local spots?
Spoon and Stable, Crooners Supper Club, Young Joni

Thank you Judy for your time!

For more ticket and concert information, please click the ticket link button below.




