Interview: Inon Barnatan of VOICE OF NATURE: THE ANTHROPOCENE at Ordway Concert Hall

On September 19, pianist Inon Barnatan will take the stage at the Ordway Concert Hall alongside the legendary Renée Fleming. It’s a pairing that promises both star power and deep musical sensitivity. Fleming’s voice may be what draws most listeners in—but anyone who’s heard Barnatan perform knows the piano will have just as much to say.

Widely praised for his expressive touch and thoughtful interpretations, Barnatan is no stranger to high-profile collaborations. As a recital partner, he brings not just technical precision, but a rare kind of attentiveness that makes the music feel alive in the moment. Ahead of the concert, we spoke with Barnatan about the craft of collaboration, what it’s like to work with one of opera’s greatest voices, and how he approaches the intimate—and often underappreciated—role of the accompanist.

What inspired you to play piano and pursue a career in music?

I was drawn to the piano from a very young age—it felt like an entire orchestra at my fingertips. The range of color, character, and expression you can get from the instrument is limitless, and I became fascinated with how music could tell stories and connect with people. That sense of discovery and connection is what made me want to dedicate my life to it.

What does it mean for you to accompany Renée Fleming for her concert at the Ordway in Saint Paul?

It’s a tremendous honor. Renée is not only one of the greatest singers of our time but also an artist with such depth and imagination. Playing with her feels less like “accompanying” and more like being part of a dialogue—two musicians exploring the nuances of music together. Sharing the stage with her in such an intimate setting is a privilege.

Do you have a personal favorite song that you’re accompanying Renée Fleming on in her program?

I really enjoy the diversity of styles in her program. Each song brings out a different side of her artistry and gives me something new to explore at the piano, so I can’t choose just one.

Have you been to Minnesota before? Are there any places you’re hoping to check out while here?

Yes—I’ve played at the Schubert Club before, and I’ve been a frequent soloist with the Minnesota Orchestra. In fact, I’ll be returning as a soloist with them again this coming March. I always look forward to being back in the Twin Cities, because the audience here are so knowledgeable and warm, and because I have close friends in town, so when I’m there I mostly look forward to catching up with them! I’m keen to return to favorites like Spoon and Stable, but one restaurant I’ve been keen to try is Owamni, the restaurant owned by chef Sean Sherman, the “Sioux Chef”. I am music director of the La Jolla Summerfest music festival, and I recently collaborated with Sean on a food and music special event at the festival, and his food blew my mind- so I can’t wait to try his restaurant!

Thank you Inon for your time, we look forward to having you in Minnesota!

