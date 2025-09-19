Interview: Emily Lim of THE ENORMOUS CROCODILE at The Childrens Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The U.S. premiere of The Roald Dahl Story Company’s smash-hit U.K. production, The Enormous Crocodile, will be playing at the Children’s Theatre Company from October 1 to November 23, 2025. We sit down with Emily Lin, the director of this exciting production, to learn more about bringing this beloved story to life on stage.

What do you enjoy most about being a director of Roald Dahl's The Enormous Crocodile The Musical?

It has been so special getting to work with our incredible team of artists and performers to bring Roald Dahl’s brilliant story to life. I really loved the book as a child - the iconic Quentin Blake illustrations have always stayed with me so clearly - and to be able to introduce the wicked, wild world of Croc to a whole new generation of young theatre audiences has been a massive privilege and a huge amount of fun.

Do you have a favorite moment and song in the show?

I don’t want to give away any spoilers but let’s just say that the moment where Croc finally gets his comeuppance and is sizzled up like a sausage by the sun is a definite highlight! And there’s a beautiful song in the middle called ‘Brave’, all about the animals in the jungle finding the courage to stand up to Croc, which always gives me shivers.

What do you hope audiences take away from seeing this production?

I hope they come away with really happy memories of being in a theatre, especially if they’ve never been to a theatre before. I hope that they feel like the theatre is somewhere they want to return to, and that they leave knowing it’s somewhere they belong, where they can gather with people to think and feel things about their world. I hope they feel alive from the beautiful shared energy of the experience and, of course, I hope they take away the hooks of our very catchy songs and sing them over and over again!

Thank you Emily for your time, for more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.