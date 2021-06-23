FROZEN to Begin Performances a Week Early as Part of 2021-2022 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Broadway will come to the Hennepin Theatre District one week early. Due to recent scheduling shifts, Disney's Frozen will begin performances in downtown Minneapolis on Thursday, Sept. 30 to launch the 2021-2022 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season. From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will play an exclusive three-week premiere engagement at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) beginning Thursday, Sept. 30 with performances running through Wednesday, Oct. 20. Frozen was previously scheduled to run Oct. 7 to 24, 2021.

All ticket holders for Frozen will be contacted by their point of purchase with their new performance dates, if applicable, and an explanation of their options. The Trust assures affected ticket holders that the value of their ticket is safe. Should ticket holders be unable to attend on their new dates, options may include a credit to a future performance, a refund or the ability to donate the value of their tickets to the Trust.

"The arts play a vital role in bringing us together, driving Minnesota's economy and welcoming everyone to downtown Minneapolis," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. "A new chapter in downtown's evolution is underway for all of us to share experiences in the Hennepin Theatre District filled with vibrancy, color and energy." Nerenhausen said that the Trust remains committed to engaging with the community, District neighbors, businesses and hospitality industry stakeholders and civic leaders to advise on effective solutions to the challenges endured during the past year. "Downtown is open for business and we're looking forward to seeing the streets alive with the sights and sounds of imagination, nostalgia and excitement for all visitors."

Tickets for Frozen are on sale now by visiting HennepinTheatreTrust.org. For information and reservations for groups of 10 or more, please click to minneapolis.broadway.com/groups.

Show dates are Thursday, Sept. 30 to Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at the historic Orpheum Theatre. Performance times are Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $40. All pricing includes a Building Restoration Fee of $5.00.

Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.

Nerenhausen stressed the importance of creating a responsible and safe environment when the theaters open their doors later this fall. "We've upgraded procedures to include contactless ticketing, cashless payments, touchless faucets, mobile concessions ordering and enhanced cleaning." Patrons can also expect additional safety measures such as mandatory face coverings, contactless entry and sanitization stations. "The Trust will continue to follow the guidance of our local and State officials to take all the necessary precautions to best ensure the safety of our patrons in our historic Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres, and The Hennepin."

About Frozen

By the end of 2021 there will be five productions of Frozen around the world, including Australia, Japan, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre.

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts across the country in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher). Anne Quart serves as co-producer.

For information, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.