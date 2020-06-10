Hennepin Theatre Trust Announces Rescheduled Dates for FROZEN in Minneapolis

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that Disney's Frozen will still play in Minneapolis - but not until next year. The new dates for Frozen will be Thursday, Oct. 7 to Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The smash hit musical was originally scheduled to play this year (May 6-31, 2020) as part of this year's Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season at the historic Orpheum Theatre (910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) but was postponed in response to the safety concerns with COVID-19.

Patrons who purchased their tickets from Hennepin Theatre Trust, Broadway Across America, Ticketmaster or the Orpheum, State or Pantages box office will be contacted with more information shortly. Due to the rerouting of the tour, the Trust is unable to reschedule all four weeks of the original run. Most tickets will be moved automatically into a corresponding performance during the rescheduled engagement in October of 2021. However, some ticket holders have no corresponding performance for their tickets to be moved to automatically. Those ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase directly with their options.

The Trust asks that ticket holders wait to be contacted by their point of purchase with information regarding their new performance status. Answers to frequently asked questions regarding canceled and postponed engagements can be found at HennepinTheatreTrust.org/broadwayticketinfo.

The box office is currently operating at a reduced staffing capacity. All Frozen ticket holders will be served as quickly as possible, however, additional time may be required to process specific requests.

Trust organizers continue to work diligently to navigate the challenges of scheduling shows and touring Broadway as guided by medical and public health advice to comply with local government regulations. The touring industry depends on an interconnected network of presenters in cities throughout the country and the Trust is prepared to make any necessary adjustments for the well-being of audiences, staff, cast and crew.

Hennepin Theatre Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit institution and relies on both ticket sales and contributed revenue for all operational needs related to its community mission. Annually, the Trust serves more than 8,000 high school students statewide and brings nearly 600,000 people to the Hennepin Theatre District to experience art on the street and stage.

Ticket holders who consider donating the value of their tickets will be provided with instructions on how to do so. Those donations will further support Trust programs which promote the community and introduce new audiences to the arts.

While there may be additional unforeseen changes to other events on the calendar, the Trust will update ticket holders through their point of purchase and its website.

Please note that the Trust can only provide service options for tickets purchased directly from the Orpheum, State or Pantages box offices, Ticketmaster or Broadway Across America. The Trust is not responsible for the procedures or refund policies of secondary ticket providers or other sources. Guests who purchased through a secondary ticketing site should contact their point of purchase for more information regarding how their order is affected.

