Harriet Spencer, Aniya Bostick and More Will Star in THE WIZARD OF OZ at Children’s Theatre Company

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC)has just announced the first cast and creative team members for the upcoming production of The Wizard of Oz, based on the classic motion picture. Directed by CTC Artistic Director Rick Dildine, with music direction by Victor Zupanc and choreography by Christopher Windom, The Wizard of Oz will run from April 21-June 14, 2026 on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Friday, April 24, 2026 at 7pm.

“Next spring, we’re thrilled to bring the one and only The Wizard of Oz to the stage,” said director Rick Dildine. “This beloved production resonates across generations, touching on themes of self-discovery, courage, and the power of friendship. Dorothy’s journey to find her way home is a timeless story of growth and resilience. Few stories have had such an enduring impact, and I’ve been dreaming of this production for a decade. We’re especially excited to have Autumn Ness star as the shoe-obsessed Wicked Witch of the West!”

It’s not every day that a wild tornado whizzes right over your head, taking the house and the whole farm with it! Or that the entire world magically shifts from black and white to technicolor right before your very eyes. But there’s nothing everyday about a shoe-obsessed witch, flying monkeys, or a yellow brick road, either. Join Dorothy, her three oh-so-curious friends, and Toto (played by a real dog!) in this grand spectacle, featuring songs you know and love from the classic film!

CTC’s production of The Wizard of Oz is recommended for all ages. Tickets may be purchased at childrenstheatre.org/oz or by calling the Ticket Office at 612.874.0400. Ticket prices start at $20.

The cast of The Wizard of Oz features Harriet Spencer and Aniya Bostick alternating as Dorothy, Becca Hart as Aunt Em/Glinda the Witch of the North, Riley McNutt as Uncle Henry/Ensemble, Reed Sigmund as Zeke/Cowardly Lion, John Jamison II as Hickory/Tin Man, Dean Holt as Hunk/Scarecrow, Autumn Ness as Agatha Gulch/Wicked Witch of the West, JoeNathan Thomas as Marvel/Gatekeeper/The Wizard of Oz/Ensemble, Janely Rodriguez as Ensemble (Understudy: Aunt Em, Glinda, Agatha Gulch, Wicked Witch), Bella West as Ensemble (Understudy: Dorothy), Keegan Robinson as Ensemble (Understudy: Hunk/Scarecrow), Bradley Johnson as Ensemble (Understudy: Hickory/Tin Man), and Brendan Nelson Finn as Ensemble (Understudy: Zeke/Cowardly Lion). Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

The external understudies include Monty Hays and Joshua Row.

In addition to Rick Dildine, Victor Zupanc, and Christopher Windom, the creative team and production staff for CTC’s production of The Wizard of Oz includes Adam Koch (scenic designer), Lex Liang (Costume Designer), Jeanette Yew^ (lighting designer), Reid Rejsa^ (sound designer), William Berloni (animal trainer), Hannah Steblay (assistant director), Ellie Simonett (assistant lighting designer), Nate Stanger (stage manager), Z Makila (assistant stage manager), and Ashley Pupo (stage management fellow). Additional members of the creative team will be announced at a later date.

About Children’s Theatre Company (CTC)

Children’s Theatre Company (CTC) is the nation’s largest and most acclaimed theatre for young people and serves a multigenerational audience. It creates theatre experiences that educate, challenge, and inspire more than 200,000 people annually. CTC is the only theatre focused on young audiences to win the Special Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre and is the only theatre in Minnesota to receive three Tony nominations (for its production of A Year With Frog and Toad). CTC is committed to creating world-class productions at the highest level and to developing new works, more than 200 to date, dramatically changing the canon of work for young audiences.

CTC is the most significant provider of theatre education opportunities in the region. Every year, thousands of children experience theatre for the first time at CTC. Our student matinees and education programs demonstrably benefit the community, from the intergenerational conversations sparked by our world premieres, to the sequential skill-building that happens in our Theatre Arts Training, to the pre-K focus of our Early Childhood Initiative. ACT One is CTC’s comprehensive platform for access, diversity, and inclusion in our audiences, programs, staff, and board that strives to ensure the theatre is a home for all people, all families, reflective of our community. childrenstheatre.org