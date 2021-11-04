GREAT Theatre to Present THE SOUND OF MUSIC

GREAT Theatre will welcome families back into the theatre with its next production, The Sound of Music, at the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud, MN. Performances run November 13-28. Live stream performances are available on November, 13th and 28th only.

As the most requested show on their annual season survey, it's easy to see why The Sound of Music enchants both the young and the young at heart. "We are honored to continue our tradition of performing the musicals that our audiences vote for on our annual survey with our production of 'The Sound of Music," said Dennis Whipple, Executive Director. From its premiere on Broadway in 1959 to becoming the most successful movie musical ever, the hills will come alive with beautiful songs loved by many. Whipple recalls, "it's been over a decade since GREAT last produced "The Sound of Music" and this 1959 Broadway musical will once again move audiences with its glorious music, beautiful set, and uplifting love story."

The Sound of Music tells the story of Maria, a free-spirited young woman who leaves the convent to become a governess to a Naval officer's children in Austria during World War II. Maria transforms the home of the Von Trapp family from a place of rules and regulations to one filled with joy, laughter, and music. In the process, she wins the hearts of all seven children - and their widowed father.

Witness the heartwarming story of love, courage, and the power of music. GREAT Theatre presents The Sound of Music at the Paramount Center for the Arts. Tickets start at $36 for adults and $28 for children. Tickets are on sale now! https://www.greattheatre.org/events/sound-of-music/

The cast of the Sound of Music features Megan Potter (Maria), Susan Schleper (Mother Abbess), Kate Ellis (Sister Berthe), Kayla Jennissen (Sister Margaretta), Kayla Boser (Sister Sophia), Stephen Cragle (Captain Von Trapp), Adam Pesch (Franz), Elizabeth Mackey (Frau Schmidt, Ursula), Grecia Lopez (Liesl), Isaac Miller (Freidrich), Sophie Lathe (Louisa), Finn Nelson (Kurt), Cecelia Weldon (Brigitta), Elise Niehaus (Marta), Marie MJ Macauley (Gretl), James Reichow (Rolf Gruber), Abigail Schnobrich (Elsa Schraeder), Caleb Schweim (Mak Detweiler), Max Finlayson (Herr Zeller, Lieutenant), Otto Klemp (Baron Elberfeld), Jason Schindler (Admiral von Schreiber), Kate Lathe (New Postulant), and Stephanie Otremba (Nun).

Creative team includes Aimee Miron (Director), Allyson Tolbert Richert (Choreographer), Hillary Vermillion (Music Director), Gary McCann (Scenic), Colin Jarrell (Scenic Coordinator), Edith Moreno (Costumes), Aaron Porter (Lighting), Steve Sanders (Sound), and Nick Loweree (Stage Manager).

The Sound of Music will feature a live orchestra under the direction of Hillary Vermillion. The orchestra features Laura Dahl (Violin), Jeanie Schoephoerster (Violin), Cecilia Diffley (Viola), John Tetrault (Bass), Jake Hagedorn (Guitar), David Gouker (Horn), Tony Hutar (Trumpet), Amanda Jensen (Clarinet, Flute, Oboe), MaryBeth Kulander (Clarinet, Flute, Bassoon), Noelle MacMillan (Cello), Rachel Miller (Trombone), Daniel Mockenhaupt (Piano), Matt Nelson (Percussion) and Nina Nelson (Percussion).

SAFETY: The Paramount Center for the Arts will be instituting a required Covid Vaccination/Testing Policy (Proof of Vaccination or Negative Covid Test taken within 72 hours) for everyone age 12+ (artists, volunteers, staff, and audiences). This new policy will be effective starting November 1st affecting GREAT's production of The Sound of Music. Safety policies for the Paramount Center for the Arts can be found https://paramountarts.org/communityhealthfirst/