Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre to Present CATS: YOUNG ACTORS EDITION and ROCK OF AGES: TEEN EDITION

Two youth productions featuring 65 young performers will run August 8â€“17 at the NorShor Theatre in Duluth, MN.
Duluth Playhouse will close out its 2024–2025 season with a high-energy double bill at the historic NorShor Theatre, featuring Cats: Young Actors Edition and Rock of Ages: Teen Edition. Performed by 65 rising stars from across the Twin Ports region, the two summer Youth Theatre productions will showcase passion, talent, and the power of community through music and movement.
Running August 8–10, Cats: Young Actors Edition will feature students in grades 3–8, offering an all-singing, all-dancing spectacular in a whimsical junkyard playground. Adapted from the iconic Tony Award-winning musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the youth edition introduces audiences of all ages to the Jellicle Cats as they gather for their annual celebration.
The following weekend, from August 15–17, the Teen Intensive ensemble of 8th–12th graders will take the stage in Rock of Ages: Teen Edition. This jukebox musical homage to the 1980s is packed with hits from REO Speedwagon, Twisted Sister, and more, telling the story of a small-town girl and a city boy pursuing big dreams on the Sunset Strip.
Both shows will offer ASL interpreted and relaxed performances.
Tickets are now available at duluthplayhouse.org, by calling 218-733-7555, or in person at the NorShor Theatre Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 10am–5pm.
Performances:
Friday, August 8 at 7PM
Saturday, August 9 at 2PM
Saturday, August 9 at 5PM (ASL Interpreted)
Sunday, August 10 at 2PM (Relaxed Performance)
Sunday, August 10 at 5PM
Creative Team:
Director/Choreographer: SJ Olson
Music Director: Beth Brophy
Assistant Director/Dance Captain: Lussi Pearl
Stage Manager: Cora Manrodt
Assistant Stage Manager: Maryn Cruser
Designers: Robert Lee (Scenic), Patrick Mulcahy (Lighting), Nick Gosen (Sound), Carrie Powers Greer (Props), Jeannie Hurley & Kade Gau (Costumes), Audrey Beryl (Hair/Makeup)
Cast Highlights:
Munkustrap: Violet Granger
Grizabella: Iris Mae Granger
Rum Tum Tugger: Jullian Cajacob
Old Deuteronomy: Olivia Smith
Skimbleshanks: Amelia Hietala-Cavanaugh
(Cats: Young Actors Edition is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group. www.concordtheatricals.com)
Performances:
Friday, August 15 at 7PM
Saturday, August 16 at 2PM
Saturday, August 16 at 6PM (ASL Interpreted)
Sunday, August 17 at 2PM (Relaxed Performance)
Sunday, August 17 at 6PM
Creative Team:
Director: Charlie Sutton
Choreographer: Karina Wyman
Music Director: Analise Levesque
Stage Manager: Will Menke
Assistant Stage Manager: Emily Waldo
Designers: Robert Lee (Scenic/Lighting), Nick Gosen (Sound), Carrie Powers Greer (Props), Sasha Howell (Costumes), Audrey Beryl (Hair/Makeup)
Cast Highlights:
Drew: Baker Anderson
Sherrie: Lyra Tennis Luoma
Stacee Jaxx: Izzy Lampi
Lonny: Alex Priesler
Justice: Natylee Anderson
(Rock of Ages: Teen Edition is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com)
Since 1914, Duluth Playhouse has been a leading arts institution in Northern Minnesota, producing year-round theatre and offering dynamic training programs for youth and adults alike. With this double feature, the Playhouse continues its mission to inspire, challenge, and engage the community through the transformative power of live performance.
