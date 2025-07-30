Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre to Present CATS: YOUNG ACTORS EDITION and ROCK OF AGES: TEEN EDITION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Duluth Playhouse will close out its 2024–2025 season with a high-energy double bill at the historic NorShor Theatre, featuring Cats: Young Actors Edition and Rock of Ages: Teen Edition. Performed by 65 rising stars from across the Twin Ports region, the two summer Youth Theatre productions will showcase passion, talent, and the power of community through music and movement.

Running August 8–10, Cats: Young Actors Edition will feature students in grades 3–8, offering an all-singing, all-dancing spectacular in a whimsical junkyard playground. Adapted from the iconic Tony Award-winning musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the youth edition introduces audiences of all ages to the Jellicle Cats as they gather for their annual celebration.

The following weekend, from August 15–17, the Teen Intensive ensemble of 8th–12th graders will take the stage in Rock of Ages: Teen Edition. This jukebox musical homage to the 1980s is packed with hits from REO Speedwagon, Twisted Sister, and more, telling the story of a small-town girl and a city boy pursuing big dreams on the Sunset Strip.

Both shows will offer ASL interpreted and relaxed performances.

Tickets are now available at duluthplayhouse.org, by calling 218-733-7555, or in person at the NorShor Theatre Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 10am–5pm.

CATS: YOUNG ACTORS EDITION

Performances:

Friday, August 8 at 7PM

Saturday, August 9 at 2PM

Saturday, August 9 at 5PM (ASL Interpreted)

Sunday, August 10 at 2PM (Relaxed Performance)

Sunday, August 10 at 5PM

Creative Team:

Director/Choreographer: SJ Olson

Music Director: Beth Brophy

Assistant Director/Dance Captain: Lussi Pearl

Stage Manager: Cora Manrodt

Assistant Stage Manager: Maryn Cruser

Designers: Robert Lee (Scenic), Patrick Mulcahy (Lighting), Nick Gosen (Sound), Carrie Powers Greer (Props), Jeannie Hurley & Kade Gau (Costumes), Audrey Beryl (Hair/Makeup)

Cast Highlights:

Munkustrap: Violet Granger

Grizabella: Iris Mae Granger

Rum Tum Tugger: Jullian Cajacob

Old Deuteronomy: Olivia Smith

Skimbleshanks: Amelia Hietala-Cavanaugh

(Cats: Young Actors Edition is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Really Useful Group. www.concordtheatricals.com)

ROCK OF AGES: TEEN EDITION

Performances:

Friday, August 15 at 7PM

Saturday, August 16 at 2PM

Saturday, August 16 at 6PM (ASL Interpreted)

Sunday, August 17 at 2PM (Relaxed Performance)

Sunday, August 17 at 6PM

Creative Team:

Director: Charlie Sutton

Choreographer: Karina Wyman

Music Director: Analise Levesque

Stage Manager: Will Menke

Assistant Stage Manager: Emily Waldo

Designers: Robert Lee (Scenic/Lighting), Nick Gosen (Sound), Carrie Powers Greer (Props), Sasha Howell (Costumes), Audrey Beryl (Hair/Makeup)

Cast Highlights:

Drew: Baker Anderson

Sherrie: Lyra Tennis Luoma

Stacee Jaxx: Izzy Lampi

Lonny: Alex Priesler

Justice: Natylee Anderson

(Rock of Ages: Teen Edition is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com)

Since 1914, Duluth Playhouse has been a leading arts institution in Northern Minnesota, producing year-round theatre and offering dynamic training programs for youth and adults alike. With this double feature, the Playhouse continues its mission to inspire, challenge, and engage the community through the transformative power of live performance.