Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre and School Bids A Fond Farewell To The Depot Stage

Having called the Depot home since 1977, Duluth Playhouse has announced the Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre and School of Performing Arts will be relocating to the NorShor Theatre facility located at 211 East Superior Street in Duluth after this Sunday's 2PM performance of Disney's High School Musical.

This fall, the Playhouse will launch the Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre on the NorShor Stage. The Youth Theatre is a celebration of young theatre artists coming together to connect with one another through the magic of live theatre. Young performers will be given the opportunity to take the confidence and skills they have developed in class and exercise them in a beloved, newly restored venue..

"Since its founding in 1914, Duluth Playhouse has had many homes. We are now fortunate to have a spectacular performance space at the NorShor Theatre. While we will certainly miss performing in The Depot spaces, the timing is right." says Playhouse Executive Director, WES DRUMMOND. "The kids who take class and appear in Playhouse shows are ready for the opportunity to work on the NorShor stage."

Producing Artistic Director Phillip Fazio states, "the Playhouse eagerly awaits the moment when we can announce our new Director of Education and Children's Programming. This new artistic leader will be pivotal in the direction of the Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre and The School of Performing Arts."



Disney's High School Musical will be the final Playhouse production to be performed on the Depot Stage. A farewell toast is planned after the final performance, this Sunday, August 14 at 2:00 PM.

Disney's High School Musical

Duluth Playhouse Family Theatre

August 5 - 14, 2022

Showtimes: Fri 6pm | Sat 1pm & 6pm | Sun 2pm

Sensory Friendly interpretation on Sunday, August 14th at 10:00am.

Tickets are now on sale for this great Family Theatre show. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Duluth Playhouse website at www.duluthplayhouse.org.