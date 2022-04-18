Duluth Playhouse Presents THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK at the NorShor Theatre

Duluth Playhouse stages the historical drama The Diary of Anne Frank at the NorShor Theatre, running May 6th through May 22nd.

In this transcendently powerful adaptation, audiences meet a complex, passionate young girl as she grows into a woman, falls in love, and struggles to survive amid the chaos of war and religious persecution. As vital today as when it was first written, Anne Frank's historical writing has become an essential part of how we remember one of the darkest periods of human history. Wendy Kesselman's new adaptation of the classic Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett play draws from previously unpublished parts of Anne Frank's real-life diary. This story of resilience encourages audiences to experience this fearless young woman through the eyes of today.

"We are honored to share Anne's story and give voice to those who so needlessly suffered," said Anika Thompson, director of The Diary of Anne Frank. "Though tragic, we hope to show that it is not all darkness; we, like Anne, "believe, despite everything, that people are truly good at heart." On the inside cover of her diary, Anne wrote, "Sois gentil et tiens courage!" which translates to something still needed in our world today: "Be kind and have courage." If we follow Anne's guidance, maybe we can help ensure that her story never dies and what happened to her never happens again."

The production is led by Mia Patronas as Anne Frank. She is joined by Chris Ibarra as Otto Frank, Rylee Kuberra as Edith Frank, Greyson Holste as Peter van Daan, Jennie Ross as Mrs. Van Daan, Michael Kraklio as Mr. Van Daan, Shea Callaghan as Margot Frank, Ria Takhar as Meip Gies, Kirby Wood as Mr. Kraler, and Zac Pollitt as Mr. Dussel. Rounding out the company are Joe Meichsner and Cody Do.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. Duluth Playhouse is no longer requiring patrons to provide proof of full-course COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before entering the theater. Masks are still required to be worn and socially distanced seating is available in the balcony. The rest of Duluth Playhouse's 2021-2022 NorShor season will feature Footloose and Clue. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org.