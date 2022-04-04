Duluth Playhouse Presents A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD TYA at the Family Theatre

Duluth Playhouse brings the award-winning Broadway musical A Year With Frog and Toad TYA to life at the Family Theatre April 23rd through May 1st.

Based on Arnold Lobel's beloved books, these two best of friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique, but also makes their partnership so special. An unlikely pairing between the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad blossoms and grows as they travel through four fun-filled seasons. They plant gardens, splash around in swimming pools, rake leaves, and go sledding down snowy hills, all the while learning many life lessons along the way. Grab your bestie and come celebrate the bond of friendship with this charming musical for the whole family.

"A Year with Frog & Toad is a wonderful story all about a friendship that endures throughout the seasons," said Family Theatre Artistic Director and production choreographer Amber Burns. "This kid friendly production, suggested for ages 3 and up, will be a fun and engaging experience for the whole family. I am so excited to share this truly magical story about how no matter how hard times get, friendship will always be there and will always endure."

The musical is led by Stuart Gordon as Frog and Ole Dack as Toad. It features Ben Peter as Snail and Bird, Lee Cutler as Turtle and Terrible Frog, and Carrie Boberg Bird and Mother Frog. Rounding out the cast are Noah Ellis, Katie Hanka, Katherine Kehtel, Gabbi McDonald, Elsie Sather, Beth Schroeder, Addy Wheeler, Grace Wilson, and Aedea Winter.

The run time for this production is one hour without an intermission. Performances are Saturday and Sunday at 1pm and 4pm April 23-May 1. There is a special sensory friendly performance on May 1st at 10am. This relaxed performance will include minor adjustments to the show's lighting, sound and other sensory experiences. Access to take-a-break spaces as well as an area to continue watching the show outside the theatre will be available along with additional staff and ushers trained in autism awareness.

All performances are held on the Depot Stage in the Historic St Louis County Depot (506 W. Michigan St. Duluth, MN 55802). Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, please visit the NorShor Theatre box office (211 E. Superior St) Monday through Friday 10am-5pm or call 218-733-7555. For more information and to purchase tickets online, visit www.duluthplayhouse.org