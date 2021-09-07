Collide Theatrical Dance Company Presents FRANKENSTEIN

Collide Theatrical presents Mary Shelley's Frankenstein October 7-24, 2021 at The Southern Theater.

The ultimate story about a human's need for motherly love and connection. Author Mary Shelley, an unmarried pregnant teen, wrote the infamous science-fiction novel not long after the death of her first child during a period of immense loss and personal suffering. Her remarkable journey is told in parallel with the classic novel through a mix of theatrical dance styles.

Featuring Patrick Jeffrey as Dr. Frankenstein, Renee Guittar as The Creature, and Betsy Nelson as Mary Shelley. Additional cast includes Grace Janiszewski, Brian Bose, Megan Carter, and Ben Siglin.

Created by Regina Peluso with direction by Heather Brockman and Regina Peluso. Choreography by Peluso, Brockman, Guittar, Jeffrey, Jarod Boltjes, and Rush Benson.

Costume Designer-Dakota Blankenship, Lighting Designer-Tony Stoeri, Set Designer-Robin McIntyre, Stage Manager-Jaya Robillard, Music Engineer-Andrew Hill.

Performance Dates/Times: Thursday, October 7th 7:30pm*(Preview); Friday, October 8th 7:30pm (Opening); Saturday, October 9th 7:30pm; Sunday, October 10th 2:00pm; Thursday, October 14th 7:30pm; Friday ,October 15th 7:30pm; Saturday, October 16th 7:30pm; Sunday, October 17th 2:00pm; Wednesday, October 20th 7:30pm; Thursday, October 21st 7:30pm; Friday, October 22nd 7:30pm; Saturday, October 23rd 7:30pm; and Sunday, October 24th 2:00pm (Closing).

Frankenstein will also be available to watch virtually Halloween weekend. The viewing link will be sent out on Friday, October 29 and will expire Tuesday, November 2. To purchase a ticket for the virtual show, click here.

For tickets visit www.collidetheatrical.org/frankenstein or call 651-395-7903.

Live Price: VIP - $55, Adult - $45, Senior - $40, Students - $30

Virtual: $35 per household

COVID POLICIES: To ensure the safety of our patrons, Collide Theatrical Dance Company will require all individuals who attend a performance to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination before entry. Masks must be worn by all patrons and staff.

To attend a performance, all ticket holders must have the following:

physical vaccination card or a photo of the card on a mobile device

(youth under 12) proof of a negative COVID-19 test dated within 72 hours of the show

mask that securely covers the nose and mouth (no bandanas or neck gaiters)

Masks are required for all ticket holders regardless of vaccination status. Collide Theatrical will be mandating COVID-19 vaccinations and masks for all performers, theater staff, and volunteers. Artists are required to wear masks in common areas but not while performing.

For more information on our health and safety guidelines, please visit www.collidetheatrical.org/health-and-safety.