Cast Set for WOAH, NELLI! Outlaw King Of The Wild Middle West at History Theatre

This spring, History Theatre will present the world premiere of Whoa, Nellie! Outlaw King of the Wild Middle West. This rip-roaring musical tale of Nellie King, the "wily and scandalous female cowboy detective" whose countless criminal exploits and penchant for male attire made her an 1800s Minnesota media icon. Whoa Nellie! is directed by Laura Leffler and runs May 17-June 8, 2025- tickets on sale now!

"Whoa, Nellie" is about many things, but this above all: a (charismatic & complicated) person in pursuit of fame as a means of achieving love, acceptance and transcendent immortality. A response, in some ways, to Jesse James or other lionized male "outlaw" characters of the era whose notoriety transformed over time, into iconic status that often muted the questionable or outright evil aspects of their character. What does it mean to see a female (possibly nonbinary/trans) individual of that era considered in the same fashion? How does that illuminate historical realities around an array of issues that are centered again in contemporary culture - in particular media sensationalism, addiction, mental health, gender identity and gender inequity? This musical digs (by turns humorously, tunefully and emotionally) into the roots of the American obsession with celebrity, through one individual's willing, desperate pursuit of the seductive promises it offers". Josef Evans (Playwright, Composer, Lyricist)

This grand spectacle resurrects an array of Vaudevillian superstars to share a story of surprising contemporary resonance. Plumbing the depths of America's obsession with celebrity, the show reveals potent historical truths around gender, addiction, mental health, and media sensationalism.

The cast features Em Adam Rosenberg in their History Theatre debut as Nellie King, Thomas Bevan (The Boy Wonder), Jay Owen Eisenberg* (History Theatre debut), Erin Nicole Farsté (Not In Our Neighborhood; Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story), Grace Hillmyer (I Am Betty (Understudy), John Jamison II* (History Theatre debut), Tod Petersen* (Sweet Land, Teen Idol), Leslie Vincent (Teen Idol: The Bobby Vee Story; Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), and Therese Walth* (History Theatre debut). Understudies include Elena Glass*, Charlotte McDaniel, Adam Qualls*, and France A. Roberts.

The team includes Josef Evans (Playwright and Composer), Laura Leffler (Director), Joey Miller (Choreographer/Associate Director), Amanda Weis (Music Director), Robert Elhai (Arranger), Joel Sass (Scenic Designer), Rebecca Jo Malmstrom (Props Designer), Bryce Turgeon (Costume Designer), Grant E. Merges (Lighting Designer), C Andrew Mayer# (Sound Designer), Catherine Charles Hammond (Dramaturg), Sophie Peyton (Intimacy Coordinator), Annie Enneking (Fight Choreographer), Stacy McIntosh (Stage Manager), Gianna Haseman (Asst. Stage Manager), Gunther Gullickson (Technical Director), Evan Sima (Associate Technical Director), Nick Walberg (Master Electrician), and Meghan Kent (Costume Assistant).

Musicians include Kyle Simons Baker` (Guitar and Bass), Corey Fitzgerald` (Drums), Audrey Q. Snyder` (Cello and Violin), Amanda Weis` (Music Director and Piano).

* Member AEA # Member USA 829 `Member Twin Cities Musicians Union

