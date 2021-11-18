CHANUKAH IN THE DARK Comes to Six Points Theater Next Month

Six Points Theater presents Chanukah in the Dark, a world premiere with original songs, commissioned by the theater, and written by Hayley Finn, with music by Adam Wernick and directed by Jennie Ward. It's the first holiday show for Six Points Theater in two years. It will run December 4 - 17, 2021.

Public dates for the show are Saturday, December 4 at 7 pm, Sunday, December 5 at 1 pm and 3:30 pm, and Sunday December 12 at 1pm. All other dates are for school performances.

It's Chanukah, and 10-year-old Max is looking forward to presents, latkes and her grandmother's amazing donuts. But when an ice storm causes a power outage, Max discovers that Chanukah is all about overcoming adversity and seeing The Miracles in life. Chanukah in the Dark, a world premiere, features exciting songs infused with Klezmer, patter and swing!

"The Six Points Theater holiday show has always been an important part of our season, and this year, after a two-year break, it's back with Chanukah in the Dark," said Barbara Brooks, the theater's Producing Artistic Director. "I'm thrilled to be bringing to the stage a contemporary and uplifting Hanukkah production that's perfect for this holiday season."

Brooks continued, "We're bringing back to our stage two actors well-known to Six Points Theater audiences: Sally Wingert and David Coral; and we're welcoming two actors who are making their debuts with Six Points Theater: Sulia Rose Altenberg as Max, and Ben Shaw as Sasha. We're delighted to have them join us."

Sulia Rose Altenberg (Max) has worked on stages all over the Twin Cities and played Anne Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank at Park Square Theatre. Joining her is David Coral (Grandpa), who's returning to the theater where he was last in The People's Violin, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, My Mother's Lesbian Jewish Wiccan Wedding, The Triangle Factory Fire Project, and My Name is Asher Lev. Ben Shaw (Sasha) has performed at Park Square Theatre, the Guthrie Theater, History Theatre, Gremlin Theatre, and Theatre Coup d'Etat. Sally Wingert (Grandma) returns to Six Points Theater after A Pickle, The Tale of the Allergist's Wife, Rose, Family Secrets, Woman Before A Glass, and 2.5 Minute Ride. She made her directorial debut at the theater with The Whipping Man.

Director Jennie Ward returns to Six Points Theater, having previously helmed Collected Stories, 25 Questions for a Jewish Mother and What I Thought I Knew. Joining her is Adam Wernick (Composer/Music Director) who composed the music for Six Points Theater's production of O my God!; Rick Polenek (Scene and Props Design); Todd M. Reemtsma (Lighting Design); Anita Kelling (Sound Design); Annie Cady (Costume Design); Tom Burgess (Projections Design); and Miranda Shunkwiler (Stage Manager). Hayley Finn (Playwright) directed Significant Other and Bad Jews at Six Points Theater; and Barbara Brooks (Producer)is founder and producing artistic director of Six Points Theater, where she has produced all productions to date.