BLACK CO-MINGL NATIVITY to be Presented at The Capri Theater

What happens when the Twin Cities' hottest band joins forces with one of the most electrifying actors in American theater? You get Black "Co-MingL" Nativity - a groundbreaking holiday production that fuses music, storytelling, culture, and community into an unforgettable experience.

The Capri Theater will come alive with a vibrant, modern reimagining of the nativity story that centers love, unity, and the power of collective joy. This is not a retelling-it's a rebirth. This production is an original work and not affiliated with Penumbra's "Black Nativity."

At the center of this transformation is Co-MingL, the powerhouse 10-piece band known for igniting every stage they touch. Their sound blends gospel, soul, R&B, jazz, pop, and blues into something both deeply familiar and thrillingly fresh.

They don't just play music. They create atmosphere. They build energy. They move people.

Standing alongside them is Nubia Monks - a force of nature onstage. Known for her emotional depth, dynamic presence, and commanding storytelling, Monks doesn't just act the story...she lives it.

About Co-MingL

Co-MingL is a Minneapolis-based ensemble celebrated for fusing gospel, soul, jazz, R&B, pop, and blues into an electrifying, genre-blending experience. Frequently called "the hottest band in the Twin Cities," their shows are known for stunning vocals, rich harmonies, and emotional storytelling. They sell out venues across the region and are rapidly becoming one of the most influential live performance groups in Minnesota.