Artistry Kicks Off 2023 Season With THE PAJAMA GAME

Artistry kicks off its long-awaited 2023 Season with THE PAJAMA GAME, directed and choreographed by our new Co-Artistic Directors Allyson Richert and Ben Bakken with musical direction by Evan Tyler Wilson, additional choreography by Elly Stahlke, and produced by Kelli Foster Warder.

Artistry invites you to cozy on up and get ready to fall in love this spring! A classic tale of boy meets girl, and girl wants a raise - wait, that's not how it goes! Sid and Babe will show you exactly how it goes, as they manage romance and work on opposite sides of a labor dispute at the Sleep Tite Pajama Factory. Featuring song-and-dance favorites like "Steam Heat," "There Once Was a Man," and "I'm Not At All in Love," THE PAJAMA GAME lives up to its three Tony awards, including Best Musical and Best Revival in 2006.

"Pajama Game is a story that reminds us that we are all in process, we can make a difference from right where we are and we don't always have to agree to put love first. A message as timely as ever." says Kelli Foster Warder, Artistry's new Executive Artistic Director.

"We are thrilled to have this fantastic cast and creative team working together to create something wonderful! We have performers you will recognize from stages all over the Twin Cities and some new faces to Artistry. With fresh choreography and direction from Allyson and Ben, it is going to be a fabulous production."

THE PAJAMA GAME features Eric Morris as Sid, Falicia Nichole as Babe, Serena Brook as Mabel, Maureen Sherman-Mendez as Gladys, Carl Swanson as Hines, Matthew J. Brightbill as Prez, Gabriella Trentacoste as Mae, Elly Stahlke as Virginia and Dance Captain, Justin Cervantes as Pop and Mr. Hasler, Annika Isbell as Poopsie, James Lane as Max, Ninchai Nok-Chiclana as Charley, Criz Sanchez as Joe, Dayle Theisen as Brenda, Abbi Fern as Swing, and Ella Williams as Swing.

The production team features the creative talents of Michaela Lochen (Scenic Designer), Alice Endo (Lighting Designer), Born Into Royalty (Sound Designer), Rane Oganowski (Costume Designer), Britt Hilton (Hair & Makeup Designer), Jared Shofstall (Technical Director) and Katie Phillips (Production & Properties Manager).

SPECIAL EVENTS

Preview Performances: Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21 at 7:30pm

Opening Night: Saturday, April 22 at 7:30pm

Pay-What-You-Can: Monday, May 1 at 7:30pm

AD Performance: Sunday, April 30 at 2:00pm

ASL Performance: Sunday, May 7 at 2:00pm