Wisconsin Veterans Chamber Of Commerce Releases Schedule For Upcoming Virtual Events

The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) announced today three upcoming virtual events. Upcoming webinars include programming to assist veterans in growing their businesses and online presence and help all businesses learn how to recruit, retain and support veterans, military personnel and military spouses.

"During this time of uncertainty, we recognize it is essential that we are still available and providing support and value to our members," said Saul Newton. "Through these online webinars, we are happy to keep our members and the community engaged on how to grow their businesses and support veterans and their families."

On Thursday, April 9, at 12:00 noon, a Veterans in the Workforce webinar will feature guest speaker Bridge My Return, which matches veterans and transitioning service members with jobs. They will discuss how businesses can hire and retain veterans, designed to bridge the gap between veteran talent and hiring managers interested in adding veterans to their staff.

On Thursday, April 16 at 9:30 am, a Master Class on Developing Your LinkedIn Presence will feature LinkedIn pro-Adam Braatz discussing how to optimize your profile, develop meaningful connections remotely, and create compelling content to boost brand and professional equity. Learn how to take full advantage of all that the platform has to offer.

Finally, on Thursday, April 30 at 9:30 am, the Chamber will host a Master Class on Growing a Massive & Valuable Twitter Following . Randy Bryce will talk participants through the "do's and don'ts" of establishing yourself in the Twitter-verse. This is an easy and inexpensive way to engage with your customers and business partners on a deeper and more meaningful level.





The Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce's goal is to minimize the impact on our community by looking to public health experts for guidance relating to COVID-19. For future events, the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce will continue to communicate any changes as soon as they become available.