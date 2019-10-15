WCT Presents BAD SEED

The Waukesha Civic Theatre presents Bad Seed, running October 25th through November 10th.

Young Rhoda is mature beyond her years and adored by the adults in her life. But her penchant for lying and lack of affection has her mother uneasy. When one of her classmates drowns during a field trip, her mother's worst fears are confirmed. Set in a small Southern town, this thriller will have you on the edge of your seat.

The cast includes:

Maddie Dixon (Rhoda Penmark), Kelly Simon (Christine Penmark), Joel Marinan (Col. Kenneth Penmark), Liz Tannehill (Monica Breedlove), Mike Owens (Leroy), Jena Dorn (Miss Fern), David Jirik (Reginald Tasker), Donna Daniels (Mrs. Daigle), Bill Kirsch (Mr. Daigle), Bill Molitor (Richard Bravo), and Kyle Kramer (Emory Wages).

Kelly Goeller is directing. The production staff and crew includes: Debbie Volden (Stage Manager), Michael Talaska (Set Designer/Master Carpenter), Sarah Rolli (Sound Designer), Scott Fudali (Lighting Designer), Ryan Albrechtson (Properties Designer), and Joanne Cunningham (Costume Designer).

All tickets may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card (credit card only for phone, fax, e-mail, and online sales). We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.

WCT offers a "Pay What You Can" promotion for the first Saturday evening performance (7:30 pm) and the last Saturday matinee performance (2:00 pm) of a Mainstage series production. Patrons can buy tickets at the box office, on the day of that performance, at whatever price their budget will allow. $5 minimum on credit cards.

For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





