Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards; Skylight Music Theater's BEING EARNEST Leads Best Streaming Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for Milwaukee, WI:

Best Direction Of A Stream

Coltyn Giltner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 33%

Andrea Ewald - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Lake Country Playhouse 28%

Michael Unger - BEING EARNEST - Shylight Music Theater 12%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Coltyn Giltner - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 41%

Michael Unger - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Tgeatre 22%

Tyler Milliron - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre 9%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Kevin James sievert - FORGOTTEN VOICES - 2021 26%

Joey Chelius - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theater 26%

Rae Elizabeth Pare - IN THE CLOUD: A VIRTUAL MUSICAL - Milwaukee Opera Theatre 14%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Madison Nowak - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Lake Country Playhouse 27%

Maggie Stubbs - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 26%

Maya Thomure - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 16%

Best Streaming Musical

BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theater Milwaukee 48%

FORGOTTEN VOICES - Skylight Music Theatre 18%

SKYLIGHT SINGS - A HOLIDAY CINCERT - Skylight music theatre 11%

Best Streaming Play

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - First Stage 44%

BEING EARNEST - Skyline 27%

THE ADVENTURES OF THE THREE LITTLE PIGS - First Stage 8%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Kevin James Sievert - FORGOTTEN VOICES - Skylight Music Theatre 26%

Karen Estrada - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre 23%

Stephanie Staszak - BEING EARNEST - Skylight Music Theatre 20%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Abigail Stein - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Lake Country Playhouse 63%

Malkia Stampley - 9 CIRCLES - Next Act Theater 37%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

FUNNY GIRL - Bombshell Theatre Co 44%

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAM - Skylight Music Theatre 13%

THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Skylight music theatre 13%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Sunset Playhouse 38%

SILENT SKY - Waukesha Civic Theatre 24%

PSYCH - Waukesha Civic Theatre 17%