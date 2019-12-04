Viral Sensation Hiplet Ballerinas Are Coming to Milwaukee

On Thursday, March 26, Chicago Multicultural Dance Center's select Hiplet Ballerina Company make their first appearance at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall as part of the MC Presents series sponsored by The Fitz at the Ambassador Hotel. This must see show fuses classical pointe technique with urban dance that is rooted in communities of color, fueled by inclusivity, modern movement, and Instagram-ready style. Come see the Company everyone is talking about during this special one night only engagement.



Hiplet Ballerinas first found fame in 2016 when their videos went viral on BuzzFeed, Good Morning America, and The Huffington Post. Since then, they've traveled the world performing in Paris Fashion Week, at half-time shows for the NBA, in Hong Kong's Chinese New Years Day Parade, and more.



Tickets for Hiplet Ballerinas are $50.00 (subject to change) and can be purchased in person at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more SAVE! and should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.





