Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Linda Gehringer Joins Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series

Article Pixel Jun. 24, 2020  

While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Over the next few weeks, Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.

In the latest installment, Linda Gehringer performs Martín Zimmerman's original monologue "What Ever Happened To...?"

Check it out below!

VIDEO: Linda Gehringer Joins Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • STRICTLY COME DANCING to Present Shortened Season
  • Jermyn Street Theatre Announces It Will Remain Closed Until 2021
  • UK Government in Talks With Arts Industry Leaders About Providing Financial Support, Though it is 'Not Imminent'
  • HELLO HARRY! Online Concert Will Honour Harry Gabriel, Featuring Judi Dench, Chita Rivera, and More!