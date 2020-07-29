Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Jessie Fisher and Candace Thomas Perform 'Crash Gulp Gasp' for Milwaukee Rep's OUR HOME TO YOUR HOME Series
While the stages remain dark during the COVID-19 global pandemic, Milwaukee Rep is rallying its creative resources to bring the world-class theater audiences have come to know and love directly into homes. Milwaukee Rep will bring theater from Our Home to Your Home in several unique ways.
In the latest episode of Our Home to Your Home, watch Jessie Fisher and Candace Thomas perform Lauren Gunderson's original monologue "Crash Gulp Gasp".
Check it out below!
