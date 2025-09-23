TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Will Play The Weidner in February 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TINA – The Tina Turner Musical will play The Weidner in Green Bay on February 16, 2026, as part of the 2025–2026 Broadway in Green Bay Series. Tickets will go on sale Friday, September 26, 2025, at 10 a.m.

The production celebrates the iconic life and legacy of Tina Turner, telling the story of her resilience, talent, and rise from a small-town girl with a big voice to the international Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll.

Featuring some of her greatest hits—including “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “The Best,” and “River Deep – Mountain High”—the show has already captivated more than 8 million theatergoers worldwide.

The North American tour will be led by Darilyn Burtley, a Chicago-born actor and vocalist whose career spans theatre, television, and concert stages including Lyric Opera of Chicago and the television series Chicago P.D. and The Chi. She is joined by Monty Kane as Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner, K. Bernice as Zelma Bullock, India Shelbi Boone as Tina Turner at select performances, Eva Ruwé as Gran Georgeanna, and Eleni Kutay as Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil.

The ensemble features Brooke Aneece, Brooke Bailey, Moriah J. Baskett, Tiffany Beckford, Lamar Burns, Kyle Channell, Meleeke Christopher, Lee Thomas Cortopassi, Keemar Robert Davis, Claire Davy, Tiyanna Gentry, Jordan Estella Hankerson, Jonathan Heller, Auset Jones, Kianna Kelly-Futch, Collin Kilfeather, Morgan Lewis, Danezion Ezekiel Mills, Hans José Mueh, Jadyn Romè, Ned Way, and Richard Yarrell III.

The musical was written by Tony Award nominee and Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. It is directed by Tony Award nominee Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Tony Award nominee Anthony van Laast. The creative team also includes set and costume designer Mark Thompson, orchestrator Ethan Popp, lighting designer Bruno Poet, sound designer Nevin Steinberg, and projection designer Jeff Sugg. The tour is produced by Crossroads Live North America.

One of the best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and sold more concert tickets than any other solo performer in music history. Her legacy as an artist, performer, and cultural icon continues to inspire generations.

Originally produced by Stage Entertainment, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical premiered at the Aldwych Theatre in London’s West End in 2018 before moving to Broadway in 2019, where it was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The musical has since been seen in sold-out productions across Europe, Australia, and North America. The new U.S. touring production launched in fall 2024 and will continue to visit more than 60 cities.

Ticketing Information

Single tickets will go on sale Friday, September 26 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at WeidnerCenter.com, in person at The Weidner Ticket Office, or by calling 920-465-2800.

The Weidner Ticket Office is located at University of Wisconsin–Green Bay, 2420 Nicolet Drive, Green Bay, WI 54311. Regular hours are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.