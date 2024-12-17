THE CRAIC World Premiere to Begin Performances at Milwaukee Rep in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Milwaukee Repertory Theater will present the World Premiere of The Craic where Irish music and great company collide this January 17 – March 16, 2025, in the Stackner Cabaret. Brimming with Irish humor, heartfelt camaraderie, and featuring classics like “Danny Boy” and “Whiskey in the Jar,” this world premiere musical by Mark Clements and Deanie Vallone promises an unforgettable celebration of friendship, music, and the indomitable Irish spirit. Sláinte!



The Craic cast features the musically talented Trevor Lindley Craft (Once, National Tour), Luke Darnell (Ring of Fire, Flat Rock Playhouse), Megan Loomis (Run Bambi Run, Milwaukee Rep), Alexander Sovronsky (Indecent, Arena Stage), and Claire-Frances Sullivan (Once, Coachella Valley Rep).



The Craic is directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements. He is joined by music director and arranger Dan Kazemi (Women of Rock, Milwaukee Rep), scenic designer Emily Lotz (Always…Patsy Cline, Milwaukee Rep), Costume Designer Mason Baria, lighting designer Noele Stollmack (The Chosen, Milwaukee Rep), sound designer Joe Cerqua (Things I Know to be True, Milwaukee Rep), voice and dialect coach Jill Walmsley Zager, casting director Jonathan Hetler, and stage manager Josh Hart.



Set in one of South Kerry’s most welcoming pubs, The Craic follows four musicians as they prepare for one of their weekly Irish music sessions. The evening takes an unexpected turn when a long-estranged bandmate walks through the door, reigniting old rivalries, unspoken romances and unresolved tensions. As the night unfolds, the five friends share music, stories, and drinks confronting their shared history while rediscovering the bonds that unite them.



The Craic is a John (Jack) D. Lewis New Play Development Program production and is presented by Jim Phillips and Karen Plunkett with Executive Producers Judi and Chris Collins, Associate Producers Amelie Clements, Renee and Tom McCutcheon, and Meredith and Thomas Scrivner with media sponsor Shepherd Express. The Craic is sponsored in part by the Milwaukee Irish Fest Foundation and is a part of the David Kundert Stackner Season. The Craic runs January 17 – March 16, 2025, in the Stackner Cabaret.



Comments