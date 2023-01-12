Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Step Afrika! Residency To Be Held At MPAC In Partnership With Donald Driver

The residency will run January 18-20.

Jan. 12, 2023  
Step Afrika! Residency To Be Held At MPAC In Partnership With Donald Driver

Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) is presenting a 3-day residency with Step Afrika!, an award-winning African American dance company dedicated to the art of stepping, in partnership with MPAC Cultural Ambassador Donald Driver from January 18-20.

The multi-day engagement will feature artists from Step Afrika! leading community workshops, a Roll Call showcase with the Divine 9 Greek organizations within the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) of Milwaukee, a student matinee performance for over 2,000 youth, and a public performance.

Founded in 1994, Step Afrika! is the first professional Dance Company in the world dedicated to the tradition of stepping. The Company blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities with traditional West and Southern African dances and an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience.

Step Afrika! Residency schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, January 18

6:00-7:00pm - Step Afrika! Adult Intermediate Dance Workshop with Donald Driver, members of the Milwaukee chapters of the Divine 9, and community members. Pre-registration required.
Location: Bradley Pavilion

7:30-8:30pm - Divine 9 Roll Call Showcase emceed by Donald Driver. HYFIN will DJ the Showcase; Step Afrika! Director of Arts Education & Community Programs Artis J. Olds and NPHC of Milwaukee President Berthena Brister will provide remarks. Participating Divine 9 organizations include:

  • Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
  • Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
  • Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
  • Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
  • Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
  • Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc.
  • Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.
  • Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
  • Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

The Roll Call Showcase is free and open to the public. Learn more at https://fb.me/e/3cIOJ3XQs.
Location: Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall


Thursday, January 19
4:30-5:30pm - Step Afrika! Youth Dance Workshop with Donald Driver and high school students from Milwaukee area schools. Pre-registration required.
Location: Bradley Pavilion

7:30pm - Step Afrika! Public Performance, introduced by Donald Driver. A post-show Q&A with Step Afrika! artists moderated by Donald Driver will follow the performance. Tickets available at www.marcuscenter.org or by calling 414-273-7206.
Location: Uihlein Hall


Friday, January 20
10:00-11:00am - Step Afrika! Student Matinee Performance for 2,000 Milwaukee area youth. SOLD OUT!
Location: Uihlein Hall

All events will take place at the Marcus Performing Arts Center.

Tickets for the public performance of Step Afrika! are on sale now and start at just $29.50. To purchase tickets, visit www.MarcusCenter.org, call 414-273-7206, or visit the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee. Groups of 10 or more can secure their seats by calling 414-273-7207.

To register for participation in the dance workshops, contact Leah Townsend, MPAC Community Engagement & Programming Specialist, at ltownsend@marcuscenter.org.

Step Afrika! is part of the 2022/23 MPAC Presents: Dance Series. Build Your Own package options are still on sale and provide the ultimate in savings and flexibility. All upcoming show dates and information are available at MarcusCenter.org. The 2022/23 MPAC Presents Series is supported by Bader Philanthropies, Inc., Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel, Fields Auto Group, the Herzfeld Foundation, The Ambassador Hotel, Sazama's Fine Catering, and THINKLimo.

This engagement is supported by the Arts Midwest GIG Fund, a program of Arts Midwest that is funded by the National Endowment for the Arts, with additional contributions from Wisconsin Arts Board.



Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeares MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Photo
Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
See photos of Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of Much Ado About Nothing, running January 10 – February 12, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Laughter, witty wordplay and 1990s nostalgia  come together in this playful and cherished classic with a twist, feautring original music inspired by the 1990s  with Shakespeare and his contemporaries’ lyrics, Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare’s most  delightful romantic comedies.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repe Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Get a first look at rehearsal photos of Milwaukee Rep's world premiere of The Heart Sellers.
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents WHOS AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Studio Thea Photo
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Studio Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center 
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) announces the first professional Milwaukee production in over two decades of Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, directed by Keira Fromm and featuring Wisconsin theater legends Laura Gordon and James Ridge in the iconic roles of George and Martha.   
Sunset Playhouse Presents Broadways Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage Concer Photo
Sunset Playhouse Presents Broadway's Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage Concert
If you love musical theater, then you're already familiar with this pair of Stephens-two of Broadway's finest composers. Covering their remarkably-wide body of work in our normal 80-minute format would be nearly impossible. So we made an executive decision to expand this particular concert with two additional performers AND an intermission!

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHINGPhotos: Milwaukee Repertory Theater Presents Shakespeare's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
January 11, 2023

See photos of Milwaukee Repertory Theater's production of Much Ado About Nothing, running January 10 – February 12, 2023, in the Quadracci Powerhouse. Laughter, witty wordplay and 1990s nostalgia  come together in this playful and cherished classic with a twist, feautring original music inspired by the 1990s  with Shakespeare and his contemporaries’ lyrics, Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare’s most  delightful romantic comedies.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory TheaterPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE HEART SELLERS at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
January 11, 2023

Get a first look at rehearsal photos of Milwaukee Rep's world premiere of The Heart Sellers.
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Studio Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Presents WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? At Studio Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center 
January 10, 2023

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) announces the first professional Milwaukee production in over two decades of Edward Albee's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?, directed by Keira Fromm and featuring Wisconsin theater legends Laura Gordon and James Ridge in the iconic roles of George and Martha.   
Sunset Playhouse Presents Broadway's Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage ConcertSunset Playhouse Presents Broadway's Best: Schwartz & Sondheim Musical MainStage Concert
January 10, 2023

If you love musical theater, then you're already familiar with this pair of Stephens-two of Broadway's finest composers. Covering their remarkably-wide body of work in our normal 80-minute format would be nearly impossible. So we made an executive decision to expand this particular concert with two additional performers AND an intermission!
First Stage Kicks Off New Year With Hopeful Production Of CARMELA FULL OF WISHESFirst Stage Kicks Off New Year With Hopeful Production Of CARMELA FULL OF WISHES
January 3, 2023

Milwaukee's First Stage, one of the nation's leading theaters for young people and families, begins the new year with CARMELA FULL OF WISHES, adapted by First Stage Resident Playwright Alvaro Saar Rios, (ON THE WINGS OF A MARIPOSA/ LUCHADORA!), from the popular book by award-winning children's author Matt de la Peña, with illustrations by Christian Robinson. In this beautiful adaptation, audiences will discover that it is Carmela's birthday, and her wish has already come true – she's finally old enough to join her big brother as he does the family errands!
share