Special Offer: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Bombshell Theatre Company

Take a trip down Sunset Boulevard and witness this Tony Award Winning musical masterpiece by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber. Bombshell Theatre is holding it's final weekend of performances this weekend at the Broadway Theatre Center in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Based on the 1950 film of the same name, Sunset Boulevard is an epic thriller you will not want to miss!



"I am big! It's the pictures that got small." Sunset Boulevard tells the story of Norma Desmond, a reclusive former movie star who has retreated into her mansion on Sunset Boulevard. When a struggling young screenwriter named Joe Gillis stumbles upon her home, Norma sees an opportunity to make a comeback and becomes increasingly dependent on him. As their relationship and her obsession deepens, the lines between reality and delusion begin to blur, and the consequences of Norma's obsession become deadly. Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning masterwork of dreams and desire in the land called Hollywood includes the lush, swelling standards "With One Look," "As If We Never Said Goodbye" and "Perfect Year."

