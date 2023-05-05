Special Offer: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Bombshell Theatre Company

Special Offer: Buy 1 Get 1 Tickets to Sunset Boulevard!

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Kennedy Caughell, Justin Sargent & More to Star in SUPERYOU at Skylight Music Theatre Photo 1 Kennedy Caughell, Justin Sargent & More to Star in SUPERYOU at Skylight Music Theatre
Review: GOD OF CARNAGE Delivers Dark Comedy at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER Photo 2 Review: GOD OF CARNAGE Delivers Dark Comedy at MILWAUKEE REPERTORY THEATER
Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center Photo 3 Photos: First Look at THREE LITTLE BIRDS at the Marcus Center
XANADU, SPRING AWAKENING, and More Set For Skylight Music Theatre's 2023-2024 Season Photo 4 XANADU, SPRING AWAKENING, and More Set For Skylight Music Theatre's 2023-2024 Season

Buy One Ticket, Get One Ticket FREE!

Take a trip down Sunset Boulevard and witness this Tony Award Winning musical masterpiece by the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber. Bombshell Theatre is holding it's final weekend of performances this weekend at the Broadway Theatre Center in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Based on the 1950 film of the same name, Sunset Boulevard is an epic thriller you will not want to miss!

"I am big! It's the pictures that got small." Sunset Boulevard tells the story of Norma Desmond, a reclusive former movie star who has retreated into her mansion on Sunset Boulevard. When a struggling young screenwriter named Joe Gillis stumbles upon her home, Norma sees an opportunity to make a comeback and becomes increasingly dependent on him. As their relationship and her obsession deepens, the lines between reality and delusion begin to blur, and the consequences of Norma's obsession become deadly. Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning masterwork of dreams and desire in the land called Hollywood includes the lush, swelling standards "With One Look," "As If We Never Said Goodbye" and "Perfect Year."

Get More Information




RELATED STORIES - Milwaukee, WI

Review: HADESTOWN is Livin It Up at Milwaukees MARCUS CENTER Photo
Review: HADESTOWN is Livin' It Up at Milwaukee's MARCUS CENTER

I've been a fan of Hadestown since its concept album release in 2010. With music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, the album featured vocals by Mitchell herself alongside the likes of Justin Vernon and Ani DiFranco. Called a 'folk opera' at the time, this album laid the foundation for what would become the 2019 Tony-winning Broadway musical Hadestown.

Special Offer: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Bombshell Theatre Company Photo
Special Offer: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Bombshell Theatre Company

Special Offer: Buy 1 Get 1 Tickets to Sunset Boulevard! Final Weekend!

Kennedy Caughell, Justin Sargent & More to Star in SUPERYOU at Skylight Music Theatre Photo
Kennedy Caughell, Justin Sargent & More to Star in SUPERYOU at Skylight Music Theatre

Skylight Music Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the world premiere developmental presentation of SuperYou.

Milwaukee Premiere Of HADESTOWN Opens Tonight Photo
Milwaukee Premiere Of HADESTOWN Opens Tonight

The Milwaukee premiere of Hadestown opens tonight, Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30pm at the Marcus Performing Arts Center for one week only through Sunday, May 7 as part of the 2022/23 Johnson Financial Group Broadway at the Marcus Center Season.


From This Author - BWW Special Offer

Special Offer: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Bombshell Theatre CompanySpecial Offer: SUNSET BOULEVARD at Bombshell Theatre Company
HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Harman HallHERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES at Harman Hall
NEW WORKS FESTIVAL at Flint Repertory TheatreNEW WORKS FESTIVAL at Flint Repertory Theatre
LA VALENTÍA at GALA Hispanic TheatreLA VALENTÍA at GALA Hispanic Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video Video: Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY Video
Watch A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Perform Neil Diamond Hits on TODAY
View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sunset Boulevard
Bombshell Theatre Co. (4/21-5/07)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Agatha Christie's Spider's Web
Sunset Playhouse (6/01-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DESCENDANTS: The Musical
Sunset Playhouse (5/07-5/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's My Party: Hits of the '50s & '60s
Sunset Playhouse (6/08-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mill Street Live
Plymouth Arts Center (6/23-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 101 Dalmations Kids
Sunset Playhouse (5/20-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
Sunset Playhouse (4/20-5/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid, Jr.
Sunset Playhouse (8/11-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irresistible: The Music of Bobby Darin
Sunset Playhouse (5/11-5/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid
Sunset Playhouse (7/13-8/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU