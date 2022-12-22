Skylight Music Theatre Receives $10,000 Legacy Grant from Wispact Foundation

Skylight Music Theatre is one of 75 Wisconsin nonprofits to be awarded a Legacy Grant by the Wispact Foundation. The $10,000 Legacy Grant will support Skylight Music Theatre's efforts to serve deaf or hearing-impaired people by bolstering existing American Sign Language interpreted performances and programming.

Skylight Music Theatre offers American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performances working with a team of licensed and certified sign language interpreters. ASL interpreters are located near the stage for patrons who are deaf or hard of hearing, seated in an area of the theater that gives the best sight lines to follow the interpretation and the action on stage. Upcoming ASL interpreted performances for Skylight Music Theatre's current 2022/2023 season include:

Evita on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM

Noises Off on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM

The Song of Bernadette on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM

To attend an ASL performance, patrons may call Skylight Music Theatre's Box Office at (414) 291-7800 or email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org. Patrons should mention ASL performance for seating in the appropriate section.

About Wispact Foundation

The Wispact Foundation was established in 2021 and provides grants to support the mission of client-centered organizations assisting Wisconsin residents. The Wispact Foundation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wispact, Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of persons with disabilities through pooled and community special needs trusts (SNT). Wispact was created in 2003 and is now one of the largest of its kind in the United States; and currently serves more than 4,000 beneficiaries throughout Wisconsin. For more information contact Eric DeGroot, Foundation Director, 608-268-6006 Ext 202, edegroot@wispact.com.

About Skylight Music Theatre

Founded in 1959, Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company and the largest employer of Wisconsin actors in the state. Skylight produces the full spectrum of music theatre ranging from blockbuster Broadway musicals to reimagined operas, and from exciting world premieres to contemporary off-Broadway hits. Skylight's mainstage home is the Cabot Theatre in the Broadway Theatre Center, which was built by Skylight in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 1992. Considered to be one of Milwaukee's most beautiful theatres, the Cabot Theatre is based on the design of an 18th-century French opera house. With just 350 seats it offers audiences great views of the action onstage. Skylight Music Theatre marks its 63rd season in 2022-2023. Skylight Music Theatre is a proud Cornerstone Member of the United Performing Arts Fund.