Skylight Music Theatre Announces Skylight On Broadway: An Evening With Kate Baldwin And Michael Unger

Skylight Music Theatre announced a special evening with two-time Broadway Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin in conversation with Skylight Music Theatre's new Artistic Director Michael Unger on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in Skylight's Cabot Theatre, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

The one night only event will give audiences an opportunity to hear two New York theatre professionals share stories about theatre and their careers. Baldwin will also sing a few selections, including the song that helped her land her first Broadway job.

Baldwin grew up in Milwaukee and went on to a Broadway career. She attended Shorewood High School where she was a student of legendary drama teacher Barbara Gensler and studied voice with acclaimed singer and vocal coach Lee Dougherty Ross. Baldwin has received two Tony Award nominations, the most recent being for her role as Irene Molloy in the revival of Hello Dolly! starring alongside Bette Midler and Bernadette Peters. She was also nominated in 2009 for her starring role in Finian's Rainbow.

Baldwin will return to Skylight on Saturday, October 26, 2019 to headline the Skylight Night Gala, an annual fundraiser benefiting Skylight Music Theatre. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2019-2020.

Unger is a theatre and opera director who begins his new role as Skylight Music Theatre Artistic Director in September. He grew up in Chicago and was previously Associate Artistic Director and Director of Education at Off-Broadway's The York Theatre Company which, like Skylight, produces only music theatre. He is also the Producing Artistic Director of NewArts in Newtown, Conn., which he started with a local father in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy.

"I am delighted that one of my first official acts at Skylight will be to welcome the Milwaukee community to our Skylight home for this in-depth conversation with the eminently marvelous Kate Baldwin," said Unger. "It will be fun and fascinating to have a conversation with Kate about what has influenced, shaped and inspired her; and give audiences an insider's look at our journeys in the professional theatre." Box Office Information Skylight on Broadway: An Evening with Kate Baldwin and Michael Unger will take place on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Cabot Theatre, Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway in the Historic Third Ward of Milwaukee.

Ticket prices for current Skylight Music Theatre subscribers are $15 (plus taxes & fees). Ticket prices for the general public are $20 (plus taxes & fees). Seating is general admission. Tickets are available at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office, 158 N. Broadway, by calling (414) 291-7800, or visiting www.skylightmusictheatre.org.

Box Office hours are Monday-Saturday, noon - 6 p.m. The Box Office window is also open two hours prior to performances. Please let the Box Office know if accessible seating is needed, or if patrons will have a wheelchair or walker.

Skylight Bar & Bistro Skylight Bar & Bistro is located on the second floor of The Broadway Theatre Center and will be open for bar service and snacks one hour prior to this event.

Parking Vouchers Purchase $5 discounted parking vouchers from the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office for use in the Historic Third Ward parking garage at 212 N. Milwaukee Street (one block east and one block north). Vouchers are valid beginning at 5 p.m. for evening performances only.





