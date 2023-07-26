Single Tickets For First Stage's 2023/24 Season Go On Sale August 1!

Season includes two huge musicals, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 2 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 3 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
First Stage Welcomes Michelle LoRicco as New Associate Artistic Director Photo 4 First Stage Welcomes Michelle LoRicco as New Associate Artistic Director

Single Tickets For First Stage's 2023/24 Season Go On Sale August 1!

Single Tickets For First Stage's 2023/24 Season Go On Sale August 1!

Single tickets for First Stage's thrilling 2023/24 season will go on sale Tuesday, August 1 at 9:00 a.m. Patrons may go online at firststage.org or call the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961 to purchase single tickets. 

First Stage's 2023/24 season includes two world premieres, four musicals and an exciting create your own adventure play. The variety and scope of First Stage's 2023/24 season will offer something for everyone as well as give families and Milwaukee theatergoers the opportunity to experience the exceptional theater First Stage produces.  

 

FIRST STAGE'S 2023/24 SEASON OF PLAYS includes: 

 

DREAM, QUICKIE! DREAM! 

 

A story for all ages inspired by the Life of Donald “Quickie” Driver 
By Gloria Bond Clunie 
Co-Commissioned by First Stage and the Marcus Performing Arts Center 
Sponsored by Associated Bank and Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. 
Directed by DiMonte Henning  
World Premiere  
October 6 – 29, 2023 
Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater  

 

Donald, a champion football player on the Green Bay Packers is a new dad! He is tired, frightened, frazzled and desperate to survive the night with a crying baby who refuses to sleep. As the night wears on, his younger self, Quickie, comes to his rescue! Together, they journey through childhood memories, sharing stories inspired by Quickie's life to soothe his new son and help them all rediscover how to dream big! Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 6 – 8 & 9 – 12. 

 

THE FORGOTTEN GIRL 

 

By India Hill Brown 
Adapted by Idris Goodwin 
Presented by special arrangement with Scholastic Inc.
Directed by Jon Royal  
World Premiere 
October 20 – November 12, 2023 
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center  

 

A ghostly story with a historical twist, this world premiere examines the connection of past and present, friendship and forgiveness. Based on the book by India Hill Brown. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 9 – 12.

 

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL

 


Book and Lyrics by Jahnna Beecham 
Music and Lyrics by Malcolm Hillgartner 
Based on the Play by Barbara Robinson  
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC. (broadwaylicensing.com)
Directed and Choreographed by Molly Rhode  
November 24 – December 24, 2023 
Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater  

 

Full of joyful chaos, find out what happens when the rowdy Herdman siblings are cast in the town's annual Christmas Pageant. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 4 – 6, 5 – 8 & 9 – 12.  

 

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

 


The Percy Jackson Musical 
Book by Joe Tracz 
Music & Lyrics by Rob Rokicki 
Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan  
THE LIGHTNING THIEF is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. (concordtheatricals.com
Directed by Jeff Frank 
February 3 – March 3, 2024 
Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater  

 

With an original rock score, this musical adaptation of the New York Times bestseller is an action-packed, mythical adventure for Percy fans of all ages! Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 7 – 8 & 9 – 12. 

 

ELEPHANT & PIGGIE'S “WE ARE IN A PLAY!” 

 

Based on the Elephant & Piggie books by Mo Willems 
Published by Hyperion Books for Children 
Book and lyrics by Mo Willems 
Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma  
This play was commissioned by and first produced at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. ELEPHANT AND PIGGIE'S WE ARE IN A PLAY is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. (mtishows.com
Directed and choreographed by First Stage Associate Artistic Director Michelle LoRicco 
February 24 – March 17, 2024 
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center  

 

Mo Willems' cherished characters make the leap from page to stage in this rollicking musical adventure. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 3 – 6 & 7 –9. 

 

DIARY OF A WIMPY KID THE MUSICAL

 

Book by Kevin Del Aguila 
Music and Lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler 
Based on the Diary of a Wimpy Kid book series by Jeff Kinney and 20th Century Fox Films 
Produced by special arrangement with Kevin McCollum and Buena Vista Theatrical 

Diary of a Wimpy Kid is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC. (broadwaylicensing.com)
Originally commissioned and produced by The Children's Theatre Company Minneapolis, Minnesota 

Directed by Julie Woods-Robinson
  
April 6 – May 5, 2024 
Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater  

 

Based on the bestselling book series, grab your hall pass for an adventure familiar to anyone who survived middle school with this hilarious and heartfelt musical. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 5 – 8 & 9 – 12. 

 

ESCAPE FROM PELIGRO ISLAND 

 

A Create Your Own Adventure Play 
By Finegan Kruckemeyer 
Directed by Jeff Frank 
 
May 10 – June 2, 2024 
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center  

 

Unlikely hero Callaway Brown has been stranded on a desert island, and it's up to YOU to decide what happens next! Create your own adventure as the audience votes on Callaway's actions through time and space. Suggested for adults, teens and children ages 6 – 8 & 9 – 12. 

 

Young Company Performance Projects
 

HENRY IV, PART 1 

 

By William Shakespeare 

Sponsored by UPAF  
Directed by Marcella Kearns   

 

December 9 – 17, 2023 
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center  

 

Power, honor and rebellion reign in this second of Shakespeare's historical epic of royal succession. Suggested for adults and teens. 

 

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE 


By Arthur Miller, adapted from Henrik Ibsen's play  

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE MILLER is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. (dramatists.com

Sponsored by UPAF  
April 19 – April 28, 2024 
Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center  

 

What happens when one man's quest to do right is seemingly at odds with the best interests of his community? When Dr. Stockmann makes a literally poisonous discovery, his brother, the Mayor, begins a war of innuendo and half-truths that threatens to tear their family – and their community – apart. Suggested for adults and teens. 

_____________ 

 

Tickets: First Stage offers three ways to purchase tickets for its 2023/24 season. Single tickets to First Stage's 2023/24 season go on sale Tuesday, August 1, 2023. Families can also purchase Family Packages which allow ticket buyers to choose just two or more plays in the season to save up to 30% off regular ticket prices, while also providing free and flexible ticket exchanges and priority seating. The All-Access Membership, available at $75 per household, gives members two complimentary tickets to redeem throughout the season with an additional 20% discount off additional ticket purchases, discounts on Theater Academy classes, the annual Make Believe Ball and more. Family Packages and All-Access Memberships are on sale now. 




RELATED STORIES - Milwaukee, WI

1
First Stage 2023/24 Season Single Tickets On Sale in August Photo
First Stage 2023/24 Season Single Tickets On Sale in August

Single tickets for First Stage's thrilling 2023/24 season will go on sale on August 1st. Don't miss out on a variety of shows for all ages, including world premieres, musicals, and an exciting create your own adventure play. Get your tickets now and experience the exceptional theater First Stage produces.

2
Milwaukee Art Museum To Present The First American Survey Exhibition Of Acclaimed British Photo
Milwaukee Art Museum To Present The First American Survey Exhibition Of Acclaimed British Artist Idris Khan

The Milwaukee Art Museum announced today that it will present the first museum exhibition in the U.S. dedicated to the work of renowned London-based multidisciplinary artist Idris Khan in 2024.

3
Milwaukee Rep Honors Philanthropists Ellen and Joe Checota with New Powerhouse Theater Photo
Milwaukee Rep Honors Philanthropists Ellen and Joe Checota with New Powerhouse Theater

Discover how Milwaukee Rep is recognizing philanthropists Ellen and Joe Checota by naming their new state-of-the-art theater after them. Explore the impact of their generosity and the exciting future of the Powerhouse Theater.

4
First Stage Welcomes Michelle LoRicco as New Associate Artistic Director Photo
First Stage Welcomes Michelle LoRicco as New Associate Artistic Director

First Stage is excited to introduce Michelle LoRicco as their new Associate Artistic Director. Discover how LoRicco's vision will shape First Stage's future and foster stronger connections within the Milwaukee community.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

Milwaukee, WI SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Bombshell Theatre Co. (7/28-8/06)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mill Street Live
Plymouth Arts Center (6/23-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PIANO MAN: Billy Joel Tribute
Sunset Playhouse (9/18-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Trying
Peninsula Players Theatre (8/16-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid, Jr.
Sunset Playhouse (8/11-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Optimist Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park presents Cymbeline
Optimist Theatre's Shakespeare in the Park (7/09-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PIANO MAN: Billy Joel Tribute
Sunset Playhouse (9/18-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Peninsula Players Theatre (9/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid
Sunset Playhouse (7/13-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dames at Sea
Peninsula Players Theatre (7/26-8/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You