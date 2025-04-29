Review: In Rep's MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Rock 'n' Roll Has Entered the Building

Holy smokes! That's all I could think after opening night of the Rep’s Million Dollar Quartet. This electric, high-energy, immensely entertaining show is a must-see for fans of Elvis, Johnny Cash, and the like—and for anyone who could use a smile, a laugh, or a whole lotta shakin'.



Because portions of the Milwaukee Rep are under construction, Million Dollar Quartet—directed by Laura Braza—is playing at the Wilson Theater in Vogel Hall. This feels meant to be. Wilson Theater really is a “jewel box theater,” warmly lit and predominantly decked out in red-hot velvet. There’s something about that fire-engine plushness that sets off the scenic design (Daniel Conway) spectacularly. The whole vibe is a stunner.



Based on real events, Million Dollar Quartet tells the story of a serendipitous night in 1956 when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins came together for a one-night-only jam session in the Sun Records recording studio. The score features the likes of “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Walk the Line,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Hound Dog,” and more.



The Rep has assembled top-notch performers to fill these giant musical shoes (casting by Jonathan Hetler). As Elvis, Joe Hebel jerks and jolts with unrelenting physicality. And his vocals? Swoony. He’s the perfect Elvis Presley. As Johnny Cash, Blake Burgess’ low notes are a highlight. His manner is easy and his voice is mighty smooth. As Carl Perkins, Armando Gutierrez shreds guitar and delivers big personality and voice. A particular hit for Gutierrez: “See You Later Alligator”.



Even among such grade-A talent, JP Coletta’s Jerry Lee Lewis manages to steal the show. Coletta goes all-in on Lewis’ wild-child personality, jumping on and over his piano, playing the keys with his feet, talking at top speed and landing little digs left and right with impeccable comedic timing. Who knew a piano and its player could be so hilarious?



The four greats aren’t alone in the studio—there’s also Sam Phillips (Seth K Hale) the head of Sun Records, Dyanne (Aja Alcazar) Elvis’ girl du jour, and two musicians on drums and bass (Patrick Marrow and Michael Ritter, respectively). Hale is our narrator, shepherding the audience through this night of history-in-the-making at Sun Records. He’s a confident storyteller and a great hype man, egging on and amping up the crowd. Alcazar not only shares cute, flirty chemistry with Hebel’s Elvis, her rendition of “I Hear You Knocking” is a knockout. Her jazz vocals sizzle.



Overall, Million Dollar Quartet is an epic concert with great music direction by Dan Kazemi and sound design by Matthew M Nielson. I’ve already praised the set, but rounding out the atmosphere is lighting design by Jason Fassl and costume design by Raquel Adorno—both particularly fantastic in the show's grand finale.



The whole experience makes you appreciate this corner of rock 'n' roll history and the energy and soul required to be any one of these iconic music artists. All I can say to the Milwaukee Rep and everyone involved in this show is “thank you—thank you very much.” What a way to close out the season.



Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents Million Dollar Quartet at the Wilson Theater in Vogel Hall at Marcus Performing Arts Center, April 22–May 24, 2025. Pictured: The cast of Million Dollar Quartet. Photo by Michael Brosilow.