Review: FINDING NEMO is a Totally Tubular Must-See Musical at FIRST STAGE

If you take your littles to one show this spring, make it Finding Nemo at First Stage. This “theatre for young audiences” version of the classic Disney & Pixar film is a musical adventure featuring book, music, and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez—the dream team behind Frozen. The music is catchy, and the epic tale of a clown fish father trying to find his lost little fish in the big blue ocean is nicely compacted into a 75-minute (with intermission) spectacle.



Directed by Jeff Frank and Michael Dean Morgan (who also choreographed the show), Finding Nemo is the perfect length and pace for kids aged 5 to 12 and Nemo fans of all ages. The story keeps all the heart of the original movie—so yeah, moms and dads, you might have to stifle a sob. But isn’t the poignant, emotional complexity why we love it?



Moving on: Your kids will love it too! The reef-like scenic design (Kristin Ellert) and rainbow of lighting (Jason Fassl) are eye-popping from the get-go. Add an entire cast of fantastic and gorgeously-rendered costumes (Theresa Ham) and larger-than-life puppets (Jesse Mooney-Bullock), and it's a mesmerizing visual experience. There’s a ceiling-high pelican, umbrella jellyfish, and a giant sea turtle that requires 6 puppeteers. There’s a school of silvery fish, backpack-style sea anemones, and glowy fish eggs. So much to marvel at.



The inventive props and costumes set a super-playful tone matched by the wonderful actors. It’s fun to watch their personalities morph to suit their character’s puppet. As the forgetful blue tang fish Dory, Karen Estrada is high-energy and delightfully spacey. Nemo’s dad Marlin is played by Jake Horstmeier—the most straight-laced character, but also the one who tugs on your heartstrings big time. He’s great. In the ensemble, Zach Thomas Woods, Rachael Zientek, and Chase Stoeger are totally tubular. It’s a blast to watch them change roles—from sharks to fish tank dwellers—throughout the show.



The young performers are split between two casts, the Orange and the Blue. I saw the Blue cast with the marvelous Simone Gong-Murray as Nemo. She is instantly delightful and endearing, and her strong singing voice makes her Nemo a true force. The young ensemble (Ira Kindkeppel-Longden, William Jelenchick, Eviana Gibbons, Tegan Rae Stadler) and teen ensemble (Emily Honigman, John Eash-Scott, Jeremiah Cooper, Annaliese Witz) are some of the strongest of the season.



Finding Nemo will "just keep swimming” at First Stage through April 6, 2025—don’t miss it!



Photo credit: Paul Ruffolo