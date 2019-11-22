Renaissance Theaterworks Welcomes Lucia Lozano as Marketing Director

Renaissance Theaterworks welcomes Lucia Lozano as the organization's Marketing Director. Lozano joins the organization with over 25 years of experience in Marketing and Communications. Lozano will lead all external communications and brand management with an emphasis on direct marketing, public relations and social media, as the organization prepares for a larger space and new growth opportunities at the Next Act Theatre building, opening their 2020-2021 season.

Lucia Lozano joins Renaissance from First Stage, where she was the Community Engagement Manager since 2015. At First Stage, Lozano helped the organization expand the reach and deepen the impact of their productions and Academy programming in the community. In addition to building instrumental relationships, Lozano focused on audience development, engaging traditional and non-traditional audiences in innovative ways. She also leveraged her advertising, marketing and communications expertise to support First Stage's Marketing Department in the development of marketing and PR strategies, and in direct marketing and digital and social media efforts.

Lozano shares her passion for theater: "Growing up in Colombia where my parents were strong theater supporters and my sister later became an actor, I was exposed to theater from a very young age, and some of my experiences were truly life-changing. Since then, I recognized its transformative power." She continues: "The first play I saw at Renaissance, LA ENFRASCADA, impacted me deeply, and I was pleased to learn then that Renaissance's mission is to tell and promote stories about women and directed by women. I feel honored to join an organization that embodies this powerful mission, and a team responsible for creating a tradition of excellence. I'm excited to help lead Renaissance Theaterworks in a positive trajectory as we prepare for our new space - and for years to come."

Adds Suzan Fete, Renaissance Theaterworks' Artistic Director: "We are thrilled to have Lucia joining our team! She has aa breadth of experience and ties to the Milwaukee community that will be invaluable as our organization moves forward."





