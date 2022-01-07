Regional Premiere of ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME Postponed One Week

Skylight Music Theatre announced a one-week postponement of the regional premiere of Ernest Shackleton Loves Me due to positive COVID-19 cases among the fully vaccinated Company. The musical will now run Friday, Jan. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. The show was previously scheduled for performances Jan. 14-30.

Patrons with tickets to canceled performances from Jan. 14-20 will receive an email with information on how to exchange or refund tickets.

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me is a highly inventive off-Broadway musical that crisscrosses continents and time in an improbable and enchanting love story and won the Best New Musical of the 2017 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards. This romantic, epic adventure links a struggling modern-day, single-mom composer/violinist and the early-1900's, intrepid, banjo-playing, Antarctic explorer, Ernest Shackleton. Digital projections of actual footage from Shackleton's expeditions are incorporated into the multimedia set design.

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me is written by Joe DiPietro, (Tony Award-winner for Memphis), with lyrics by Val Vigoda and music by Brendan Milburn. Jill Anna Ponasik will direct. Music Director is Eric Svejcar. Making their Skylight debuts will be Matt Daniels as Ernest Shackleton and Janice Martin as Kat.

PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

Ernest Shackleton Loves Me runs January 21 - February 6, 2022, in the beautiful Cabot Theatre at the Broadway Theatre Center, 158 N. Broadway, in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. Skylight is Milwaukee's professional Equity music theatre company. Safety requirements are in effect, including masks while indoors and proof of vaccination or negative Covid test.

To purchase tickets, or to exchange/refund tickets for canceled performances, contact the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office. Call (414) 291-7800, visit 158 N. Broadway, Monday - Saturday, from noon - 6 p.m. or email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org.

· Please let the Box Office know if accessible seating is needed, or if patrons will have a wheelchair or walker.

· Box Office hours are Mon. - Sat. Noon - 6 p.m. The Box Office window is also open two hours prior to performances.

· Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more, please contact the Box Office (414) 291-7800 or tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org.

· For ADA needs, please contact the Box Office (414) 291-7800 or tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org.

Skylight offers a risk-free guarantee to exchange, credit, or refund tickets for any canceled performances.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Skylight Insights. In-depth discussions with directors and special guests take place one hour before Wednesday and Sunday performances.

ASL Performance. Ernest Shackleton Loves Me will be interpreted in American Sign Language on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for this performance, email tickets@skylightmusictheatre.org or call Skylight Music Theatre's Box Office at (414) 291-7800. Mention ASL performance for seating in the appropriate section. Support for ASL performance provided by UPAF Connect.

