POTTED POTTER Postponed at Marcus Performing Arts Center
Marcus Performing Arts Center, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions announced that due to Covid-19 cases within the London-based cast, meaning that the company cannot travel to the USA in time for opening, performances of Potted Potter scheduled for December 21 - January 2 are being rescheduled to June 7-12 2022.
Marcus Performing Arts Center will be communicating with all ticket holders on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 about being reseated into the new dates.