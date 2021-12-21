Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

POTTED POTTER Postponed at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Marcus Performing Arts Center will be communicating with all ticket holders on Tuesday,Â December 21.

Dec. 21, 2021 Â 
Marcus Performing Arts Center, Starvox Entertainment and Potted Productions announced that due to Covid-19 cases within the London-based cast, meaning that the company cannot travel to the USA in time for opening, performances of Potted Potter scheduled for December 21 - January 2 are being rescheduled to June 7-12 2022.

Marcus Performing Arts Center will be communicating with all ticket holders on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 about being reseated into the new dates.

