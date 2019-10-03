National Geographic Live And Marcus Performing Arts Center Announce National Geographic Photographer Steve Winter

National Geographic Live, National Geographic's touring speaker series, and Marcus Performing Arts Center are proud to announce "On the Trail of Big Cats" with Steve Winter, a National Geographic wildlife photographer with a specific focus on big cats. The event will take place on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 7:30 pm at the Marcus Center's Uihlein Hall.



Winter specializes in wildlife photography, particularly big cat photography, and has been a National Geographic photographer since 1991. Winter has been named BBC Wildlife Photographer of the Year and BBC Wildlife Photojournalist of the Year. He was a two-time winner of Picture of the Year International's Global Vision Award and won first prize in the nature story category from World Press Photo in 2008 and 2014.



Winter shares his stories about traveling the world to photograph big cats and educates audiences on the importance of conservation. He has been interviewed on CBS Nightly News, NPR, BBC, CNN, and other media outlets. His film with Bertie Gregory, Mission Critical: Leopards at the Door, continues to run on Nat Geo WILD.



National Geographic Live is the live events division of National Geographic. With a broad roster of talent including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers, National Geographic Live's critically acclaimed programs have connected with audiences worldwide for over a century. Currently, National Geographic Live events are held in a variety of cities around the world, including, Seattle, Tampa, Los Angeles, and Calgary. In each of these cities, speakers share behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration onstage alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage. For more information, visit natgeolive.com.



For tickets and information, please visit in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10+ SAVE! and should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213



Interested in seeing both "When Women Ruled the World" with Dr. Kara Cooney and "On the Trail of Big Cats" with Steve Winter? Subscriber Packages are available starting at $40 at the Marcus Center's box office via phone or in-person only.





