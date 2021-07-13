Milwaukee Repertory Theater Holds One-Day Sale For A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Milwaukee Rep will present the return of the popular One Day Sale for Milwaukee's favorite holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol, on Monday, July 19, 2021. The One Day Sale offers up to a 25% discount on all tickets when using the promotional code DICKENS.

Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in-person at 108 E Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee. Milwaukee Rep's Ticket Office will be open from 9am-6pm for the One Day Sale on Monday, July 19 and the special pricing online will be available from 7am-11:59pm.

Make up for lost time with family and friends this holiday season as Milwaukee Rep's full ensemble production of A Christmas Carol joyfully returns to the historic Pabst Theater with Lee E. Ernst as Scrooge, November 30 - December 24, 2021. Adapted by Artistic Director Mark Clements, A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Scrooge discover it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

Lee E. Ernst first appeared at Milwaukee Rep in 1993 creating many memorable roles including Scrooge in A Christmas Carol from 2004 -2006, Vince Lombardi in Lombardi, Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird, The Emcee in Cabaret, Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, Frank Lloyd Wright in Work Song, Levin in Anna Karenina, Truffaldino in Servant of Two Masters, George in Of Mice and Men, Clov in Endgame, and the title roles in Sherlock Holmes: The Final Adventure, Richard III, The Foreigner and Tartuffe to name a few. He performed in the virtual streaming production of Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol filmed on the Quadracci Powerhouse stage in December 2020. Ernst is currently a University of Delaware Rep Company member and was a Lunt-Fontanne Fellow, presented by the Ten Chimneys Foundation.

A Christmas Carol is directed by Mark Clements and features music direction by Dan Kazemi, set design by Todd Edward Ivins, costume design by Alexander B. Tecoma, lighting design by Jeff Nellis, sound design by Barry G. Funderburg, original score and musica arragned by John Tanner.

A Christmas Carol is presented by Jay Franke and David Herro and Wells Fargo wih Executive Producers Molly and Tom Duffey. Studio Gear is the Equipment Sponsor.